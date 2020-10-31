Air France KLM : Dutch government puts KLM bailout plan on hold after pilots reject wage freeze

THE HAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Saturday it will put on hold its bailout plan to KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, after the airline's pilots rejected a demand that their wages be frozen until 2025, Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra said.

KLM had been slated to receive a 3.4 billion euro ($3.96 billion) package, including 1 billion euros in direct loans from the Dutch government to help it through the coronavirus pandemic.

"I find it very disappointing but this way we cannot move forward with the loan now," Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoestra told journalists.

He spoke shortly after the pilots' union refused to accept a wage freeze until 2025, arguing it had already agreed to a freeze lasting until March 2022, and that changing the agreement at short notice was not feasible.

Ahead of the government announcement, KLM CEO Pieter Elbers stressed how much the company needed the money.

"Without this loan KLM will not make it through these challenging times," Elbers said in a statement.

Hoekstra said KLM would not immediately go bankrupt but did not have much in the way of reserves.

"They cannot last more than a few months," he said.

Other unions representing ground and cabin crews have agreed to the extended wage freeze, which is set to last as long as the airline receives government support.

The Dutch government warned on Friday it would withhold the bailout package unless the company adjusted its restructuring plan to include the wage freezes.

Air France-KLM on Friday reported a 67% drop in third-quarter revenue to 2.52 billion euros, underlining the airline's difficult financial condition as a new COVID-19 surge poses further threats to an industry crippled by the epidemic and a collapse in long-haul travel. ($1 = 0.8586 euros) (Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg Editing by John Stonestreet and James Drummond)