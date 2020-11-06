Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air France KLM : Final approval of the 3.4 billion loan package by the Dutch state

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:41am EST

Roissy, 6 November 2020

Final approval of the 3.4 billion loan package by the Dutch state

KLM is in the midst of the worst crisis in its 101-year history, with the COVID-19 pandemic eroding its strong performance of recent years. The EUR 3.4 billion loan package, consisting of a government loan and guarantees on bank loans, is crucial to securing the future of the airline and its network for the Netherlands. KLM is very grateful to the Dutch government for its support and willingness to provide financing at this time.

The Dutch Government has made its loan package contingent on certain conditions, one being that all KLM employees must agree to adjust certain employment conditions for the duration of the loan (expected until 2025). KLM has spent the past few months hammering out the details of this austerity program with the trade unions for cockpit, ground and cabin personnel, in line with the required structure and percentages.

The outcomes of these negotiations have been formalized in outline collective labor agreements and incorporated as such into the restructuring plan that KLM submitted to the Dutch Government on 1 October. The outline agreements define the austerity measures that will apply until early 2022 (for cockpit crews) and late 2022 (for ground and cabin personnel). It was especially important to specify the contribution that all KLM employees would be making towards the airline’s cost-reduction efforts over the entire loan period. To meet this demand without having to re-enter negotiations, a “commitment clause” was inserted into the agreements between KLM and the trade unions.

KLM and the eight trade unions have therefore satisfied a key requirement, ensuring final approval of 3.4 billion loan package by the Dutch state.

Investor relations                                                                                             Press office

Olivier Gall                                                                                          

+33 1 49 89 52 59                                                                                                  +33 1 41 56 56 00

olgall@airfranceklm.com                             

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Attachment


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
02:41aAIR FRANCE KLM : Final approval of the 3.4 billion loan package by the Dutch sta..
AQ
02:41aAIR FRANCE KLM : Final approval of the 3.4 billion loan package by the Dutch sta..
GL
11/03Spain approves 475 million euro aid package for Air Europa
RE
11/03KLM pilots agree to extended wage freeze, clearing way for state support
RE
11/03AIR FRANCE KLM : Swissport opens brand new air cargo warehouse and pharma center..
AQ
11/02UK aviation needs government support for new lockdown pain - airport boss
RE
11/02AIR FRANCE KLM : KLM pilots willing to discuss wage freeze for state aid - union
RE
11/02AIR FRANCE-KLM : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
11/02AIR FRANCE-KLM : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11/02AIR FRANCE-KLM : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 472 M 13 571 M 13 571 M
Net income 2020 -6 795 M -8 038 M -8 038 M
Net Debt 2020 12 697 M 15 020 M 15 020 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 344 M 1 590 M 1 590 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 82 122
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,72 €
Last Close Price 3,14 €
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-68.32%1 590
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.31%19 327
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.36%17 472
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.64%13 059
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.37%11 621
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-21.00%9 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group