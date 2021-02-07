Air France KLM : French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Border restrictions introduced by
France to curb the spread of coronavirus variants have halved
air passenger numbers in the past week, the transport minister
said on Sunday, defending the government's avoidance of a new
lockdown.
The French government has so far resisted calls from health
experts to impose a third nationwide lockdown, aiming to rein in
high contamination rates through an evening curfew, curbs on
leisure activities and the tougher rules on foreign travel.
Since last Sunday, France has banned non-essential travel to
and from destinations outside the European Union, as well as to
French overseas territories.
"This is bringing results, with passenger numbers halved
compared with the previous week," Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, a
junior minister in the French government, told news channel LCI.
The border measures would remain in force at least until the
end of February, he said.
While pressure on France's hospitals has eased slightly, the
level of new daily infections has remained relatively steady
above 20,000 since last month, and doctors fear that could
increase with the circulation of more transmissible variants of
the coronavirus.
France has refused boarding to more than 700 passengers for
failure to justify their travel, the minister said.
It had also been monitoring several airlines for
non-compliance but no action was taken apart from a brief
suspension of Ethiopian Airlines, he said.
Latest travel restrictions have added to difficulties for
airlines. The French government is negotiating a bailout for Air
France, part of Air France-KLM, with the EU's
executive.
