FIRST HALF YEAR ACTIVITY Activity

During the second quarter we observed per area the following trends:

North Atlantic

Q2 capacity increased by +6% compared to last year although traffic was not fully following this trend resulting in a load factor reduction of 1.7 point at 88% while yield was broadly stable at -0.2%. Industry capacity grew double digit in the same period.

Latin America

Capacity was down -4.7% on the back of a high comparison basis while industry capacity is increasing. Load factor slightly increased and reached 90% while yield reduced by 2% compared to significant high yields last year.

Asia & Middle East

Capacity in the second quarter has substantially increased (+13.9%) versus 2023, driven by Asia while Middle East capacity reduced by a single digit percentage. Despite strong capacity growth, load factor expanded by almost 2 points compared to last year while yield reduced by 3%. Overall the area significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the Group.

Caribbean & Indian Ocean

The second quarter continued to show capacity reductions compared to 2023 (-6.5%) due to redeployment of the fleet to other long-haul areas. This lower capacity pushed the load factor 1.5 point up to 90% and yield improved by 5.7%.

Africa

Resilient performance despite the political situation in Sahel still impacting Air France. The Group's capacity decreased 6% while unit revenues improved thanks to a yield increase of 4.6% above 2023 while the load factor was stable at 85%.

Short and Medium-haul

Industry capacity recovered mainly driven by low cost carriers competitors and put pressure on yields and volumes. The Group's capacity increased by 2.4%, with different dynamics between Air France and KLM. The latter increased capacity year over year by 12% due to a lower base in 2023. Load factor and yield are almost stable compared to last year.

Cargo: Q2 Unit revenue down but June unit revenues above last year

Second Quarter Half Year Cargo business 2024 change change 2024 change change constant constant currency currency Tons (thousands) 218 +2.6% 435 +3.1% Capacity (ATK m) 3,567 +0.2% 7,017 +2.5% Traffic (RTK m) 1,627 +2.7% 3,249 +3.4% Load factor 45.6% +1.1pt 46.3% +0.4pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 546 -10.0% -9.2% 1,108 -13.4% -12.4% Traffic Cargo revenues (€m) 462 -5.2% -4.4% 903 -15.1% -14.2% Unit revenue per ATK (€cts) 12.98 -5.2% -4.4% 12.88 -17.1% -16.2%

As indicated during the Q1 results presentation, the significant year-over-year unit revenue reductions are behind us in the Cargo activity. The Group experienced a limited unit revenue reduction of -4.4% compared to the second quarter last year. The beginning of the second quarter was still slightly impacted by the challenging implementation of a Cargo IT system including book away in April and May (Q2 impact: €15m), while June showed an unit revenue improvement of 3%. In particular Asia is performing well driven by e-commerce and the red sea disruption. In response to market dynamics, a part of the group's full freighter capacity is being redeployed to Asia. Additionally, a block agreement was signed with China Cargo Airlines, marking a new step in cooperation and enhancing our presence in this major cargo market.