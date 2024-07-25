HALF
- FIRST HALF YEAR ACTIVITYActivity
1.1 Activity
1.1.1
Strategy
Economic environment:
Real GDP growth (%)
2023
2024
World
3.2 %
3.2 %
Euro zone
0.4 %
0.8 %
Of which France
0.9 %
0.7 %
Of which Netherlands
0.1 %
0.6 %
Latin America and Caribbean
2.3 %
2.0 %
Sub-Saharan Africa
3.4 %
3.8 %
United States
2.5 %
2.7 %
China
5.2 %
4.6 %
Japan
1.9 %
0.9 %
Source(1)
According to IMF's baseline forecast, the world's economy is expected to grow at 3.2% during 2024 and 2025, at the same pace as in 2023. Growth of advanced economies is forecasted to slightly accelerate from 1.6% in 2023 to 1.7% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025. A modest slowdown from 4.3% in 2023 to 4.2% in both 2024 and 2025 is forecasted for emerging market and developing economies. The global economy withstood significant central bank interest rate increases to control inflation, which is globally on a declining trend from 6.8% in 2023 to a forecasted 5.9% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025.
The Eurozone is forecasted to maintain divergence. Southern European economies outperformed the eurozone average, while Germany only just rebounded from its recession during the first half of 2024. Recent developments in Europe show a looser financial condition with ECB interest rates decreasing and domestic demand resuming. The U.S. economy continues to benefit from a strong labor market and positive signals on consumer spending and has already surged past its pre-Covid-19 level. In China, consumer confidence remained weak due to real estate crisis.(2)
Oil price
Brent (US$/bbl)
2023 Q1
2023 Q2
2023 Q3
2023 Q4
2024 Q1
2024 Q2
Average Brent price
81.2
78.3
86.7
83.7
83.0
84.6
Average Jet fuel price
126.2
95.2
120.4
112.0
110.1
103.3
Source(3)
During 2023 oil prices remained on their downward trend until Q2, but revised direction and started to rise in Q3. In Q4 2023, oil prices once again declined to just under US$80 per barrel of Brent at the end of the year. During the first half of 2024, oil prices have faced slight variations.
- Source: World Economic Outlook, IMF, April 2024.
- Source: World Economic Outlook, IMF, April 2024.
- Source: Brent and jet fuel prices, EIA, 24 July 2024.
AIR FRANCE - KLM - HALF YEAR REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
4
- FIRST HALF YEAR ACTIVITYActivity
Currency exchange rates
For one Euro
2023 Q1
2023 Q2
2023 Q3
2023 Q4
2024 Q1
2024 Q2
(average)
USD
1.07
1.09
1.09
1.08
1.09
1.08
GBP
0.88
0.87
0.86
0.87
0.86
0.85
CHF
0.99
0.98
0.96
0.95
0.95
0.97
CNY
7.34
7.64
7.89
7.77
7.80
7.80
JPY
142.0
149.7
157.3
159.1
161.2
167.8
Source(4)
Over the last one and half year, the euro experienced some modest fluctuations versus the U.S. dollar, the British pound and the Swiss franc.
The Japanese yen weakened versus the euro over the last six quarters, whereas the Chinese yuan weakened in the first 3 quarters in 2023 and has since stabilized.
Industrial context:
Worldwide capacity
In the first half of 2024, worldwide capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers ("ASK"), increased by 12% year-on-year (YoY).(5)
- On departure from Europe(6), in the first half of 2024, capacity reached 113% of its 2023 level, and 101% of its 2019 level. Most of the capacity flows(7) recorded a positive YoY growth and recovered to at least 100% of their 2019 levels, while only the international Europe-Asia(8) flow still lagged at 89% of its 2019 level, despite a 34% YoY increase.
- On departure from the U.S., with a 9% YoY increase in the first half of 2024, capacity further recovered to finally reach and exceed its 2019 level (arriving at 104%). YoY, most capacity flows(9) recorded an increase, except U.S.-Middle East flow, which shrank by 5% YoY. in terms of post-Covid recovery, only U.S.-Asia flow has still not fully recovered yet, remaining at 83% of its 2019 level.
- After the reopening of borders in 2023, capacity on departure from China experienced a sharp increase: Chinese international capacity continued its recovery trajectory with a 150% YoY growth in the first half of 2024 to 68% of its 2019 level. Chinese domestic capacity, with its 4% YoY growth in the first half of 2024, continued to be stable at 124% of its 2019 level.
Industry disruptions
The significant reduction in headcount during the Covid-19 period led to enduring staff shortages in the aviation industry. Moreover, skilled employees were hard to come by, especially in the eurozone where the unemployment rate continues to be lowest since the beginning of this millennium.(10)
Airlines are still being impacted by supply chain issues and reliability constrain on some new generation engines. The situation is also worsened by lack of spare parts(11) (in particular for the GTF of Pratt & Whitney, as of April 2024: 637 of 2,000 jets out of service)(12) and delayed deliveries by aircraft manufacturers, (e.g., Boeing is inspecting the production line of undelivered 787s, lessening the delivery rate per month).(13)
Early 2024 was challenged by continued ATC strikes in Europe, mostly in France (and to lesser extent in Germany). The new French law that requires ATCs to declare their individual participation in a strike at least 48 hours in advance is aimed at to reducing disruption for passengers.(14)
- Source: ECB Data Portal, ECB, July 2024.
- Source: OAG, July 2024.
- ASK capacity to/from/within EU1 and EU2 regions as defined by OAG.
- Regional breakdown: intra-Europe, Europe - Africa, Europe - North America, Europe - Central/South America, Europe - Middle East, Europe - Asia/Pacific and Europe - Caribbean/Indian Ocean
- Russia domestic flights between EU2 and AS4 regions as defined by OAG are excluded..
-
Regional breakdown: U.S. domestic, U.S. - North America (international), U.S. - Europe, U.S. - Africa, U.S. - Central/South America, U.S.
- Middle East, U.S. - Asia/Pacific and U.S. - Caribbean/Indian Ocean.
- Source: World Economic Outlook, IMF, April 2024.
- Source: "Why supply constraints are clouding the skies for airlines", ING Think, 16 May 2024
- Source: "One-third of jets with P&W GTF engines sitting idle as recall impact spreads", FlightGlobal, 8 April 2024.
- Source: "New production hitch prompts Boeing inspect fasteners on undelivered 787s", FlightGlobal, 14 June 2024.
- Source: "New French law is positive first step reducing delays from ATC strikes but more action needed to protect EU Single Market", Airline for Europe, December 2023.
AIR FRANCE - KLM - HALF YEAR REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
5
- FIRST HALF YEAR ACTIVITYActivity
1.1.2
Business review
Network result
Second Quarter
Half Year
Network
change
change
2024
change
constant
2024
change
constant
currency
currency
Traffic revenues (€m)
6,363
+1.7%
11,759
+1.5%
Total revenues (€m)
6,632
+1.6%
12,295
+1.5%
Salaries and related costs (€m)
-1,673
+7.6%
-3,278
+8.3%
Aircraft fuel (€m)
-1,591
+8.2%
-3,114
+0.4%
Other operating expenses (€m)
-2,422
+3.2%
-4,815
+7.0%
EBITDA (€m)
946
-18.0%
1,088
-26.6%
Depreciation & Amortization (€m)
-501
+8.5%
-998
+6.3%
Operating result (€m)
446
-247
-210
90
-452
-387
Operating margin (%)
6.7%
-3.9 pt
0.7%
-3.7 pt
Compared to the second quarter 2023, total revenues increased by +1.6% to €6,632 million. The increase in revenues was driven by the passenger network while Cargo revenues declined year over year. The operating result stood at €446 million which was €247 million below last year due to an increase in salary costs, fuel and other operating expenses, however disruption cost decreased versus last year. Q2 2024 unit revenues for Air France were impacted in June by the Olympic Games in France.
Stable passenger network unit revenue
Second Quarter
Half Year
Passenger network
2024
change
change
2024
change
change
constant
constant
currency
currency
Passengers (thousands)
19,097
+1.9%
35,762
+3.6%
Capacity (ASK m)
68,541
+2.8%
132,805
+3.2%
Traffic (RPK m)
59,873
+2.7%
115,218
+3.6%
Load factor
87.4%
-0.1pt
86.8%
+0.3pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)
6,080
+2.8%
+3.2%
11,176
+3.3%
+4.0%
Traffic passenger revenues (€m)
5,901
+2.3%
+2.7%
10,855
+3.2%
+3.9%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
8.61
-0.5%
-0.1%
8.17
0.0%
+0.7%
During the second quarter 2024, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 2.8% higher than last year. Traffic growth (+2.7%) was close to the capacity growth and has led to a broadly stable load factor at 87.4% while yield corrected for currency remained stable, resulting in an almost stable unit revenue per ASK.
AIR FRANCE - KLM - HALF YEAR REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
6
- FIRST HALF YEAR ACTIVITYActivity
During the second quarter we observed per area the following trends:
North Atlantic
Q2 capacity increased by +6% compared to last year although traffic was not fully following this trend resulting in a load factor reduction of 1.7 point at 88% while yield was broadly stable at -0.2%. Industry capacity grew double digit in the same period.
Latin America
Capacity was down -4.7% on the back of a high comparison basis while industry capacity is increasing. Load factor slightly increased and reached 90% while yield reduced by 2% compared to significant high yields last year.
Asia & Middle East
Capacity in the second quarter has substantially increased (+13.9%) versus 2023, driven by Asia while Middle East capacity reduced by a single digit percentage. Despite strong capacity growth, load factor expanded by almost 2 points compared to last year while yield reduced by 3%. Overall the area significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the Group.
Caribbean & Indian Ocean
The second quarter continued to show capacity reductions compared to 2023 (-6.5%) due to redeployment of the fleet to other long-haul areas. This lower capacity pushed the load factor 1.5 point up to 90% and yield improved by 5.7%.
Africa
Resilient performance despite the political situation in Sahel still impacting Air France. The Group's capacity decreased 6% while unit revenues improved thanks to a yield increase of 4.6% above 2023 while the load factor was stable at 85%.
Short and Medium-haul
Industry capacity recovered mainly driven by low cost carriers competitors and put pressure on yields and volumes. The Group's capacity increased by 2.4%, with different dynamics between Air France and KLM. The latter increased capacity year over year by 12% due to a lower base in 2023. Load factor and yield are almost stable compared to last year.
Cargo: Q2 Unit revenue down but June unit revenues above last year
Second Quarter
Half Year
Cargo business
2024
change
change
2024
change
change
constant
constant
currency
currency
Tons (thousands)
218
+2.6%
435
+3.1%
Capacity (ATK m)
3,567
+0.2%
7,017
+2.5%
Traffic (RTK m)
1,627
+2.7%
3,249
+3.4%
Load factor
45.6%
+1.1pt
46.3%
+0.4pt
Total Cargo revenues (€m)
546
-10.0%
-9.2%
1,108
-13.4%
-12.4%
Traffic Cargo revenues (€m)
462
-5.2%
-4.4%
903
-15.1%
-14.2%
Unit revenue per ATK (€cts)
12.98
-5.2%
-4.4%
12.88
-17.1%
-16.2%
As indicated during the Q1 results presentation, the significant year-over-year unit revenue reductions are behind us in the Cargo activity. The Group experienced a limited unit revenue reduction of -4.4% compared to the second quarter last year. The beginning of the second quarter was still slightly impacted by the challenging implementation of a Cargo IT system including book away in April and May (Q2 impact: €15m), while June showed an unit revenue improvement of 3%. In particular Asia is performing well driven by e-commerce and the red sea disruption. In response to market dynamics, a part of the group's full freighter capacity is being redeployed to Asia. Additionally, a block agreement was signed with China Cargo Airlines, marking a new step in cooperation and enhancing our presence in this major cargo market.
AIR FRANCE - KLM - HALF YEAR REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
7
- FIRST HALF YEAR ACTIVITYActivity
Transavia: Q2 Positive operating margin thanks to healthy unit revenue development
Transavia
Second Quarter
Half Year
2024
change
2024
change
Passengers (thousands)
6,646
+12.2%
10,853
+10.9%
Capacity (ASK m)
12,807
+12.1%
21,261
+11.7%
Traffic (RPK m)
11,484
+12.0%
18,985
+10.8%
Load factor
89.7%
-0.1pt
89.3%
-0.7pt
Unit revenue per ASK (€cts)
6.66
+4.5%
6.20
+6.4%
Unit cost per ASK (€cts)
6.46
+1.2%
6.86
+1.8%
Total Passenger revenues (€m)
843
+18.4%
1,305
+19.8%
Salaries and related costs (€m)
-188
+12.6%
-345
+15.7%
Aircraft fuel (€m)
-219
+15.1%
-370
+9.2%
Other operating expenses (€m)
-334
+17.0%
-585
+14.1%
EBITDA (€m)
102
+48.2%
+6
nm
Depreciation & Amortization (in €m)
-76
+9.5%
-145
+30.0%
Operating result (€m)
26
+27
-139
+33
Operating margin (%)
3.1%
+3.2pt
-10.7%
+5.1pt
Despite Transavia's capacity increase in available seat kilometers of 12.1%, unit revenue increased by 4.5% while the load factor remained broadly stable. The implementation of the paid hand luggage bore fruits and already brought more than €20 million revenues in the quarter and a further stabilization of the operations. The operating result amounted to 26 million compared to break-even last year driven by higher revenues. Transavia France was impacted in June from the Olympic Games while Transavia Netherlands improved the operations compared to last year.
Maintenance business: Third party revenues continue to grow
Maintenance
Second Quarter
Half Year
2024
Change
2024
Change
Total Revenues (€m)
1,202
+14.0%
2,425
+22.4%
Third party revenues (€m)
471
+22.6%
1,001
+32.8%
External expenses (€m)
-795
+17.1%
-1,603
-26.4%
Salaries and related costs (€m)
-296
+9.5%
-591
+11.0%
EBITDA (€m)
111
+5.5%
232
+23.8%
Depreciation & Amortization (€m)
-73
+24.8%
-166
+32.2%
Operating result (€m)
37
-9
66
+4
Operating margin (%)
3.1%
-1.3pt
2.7%
-0.4pt
The maintenance segment continued its growth in the second quarter 2024. Total revenues increased by 14.0% compared with the same quarter last year while third party revenues increased by +22.6%, showing a strong recovery especially on the engine side.
During the second quarter, the supply chain disruptions were still strongly impacting the operations. AFI KLM E&M needed to loan parts and spare engines to be able to perform its customers' maintenance support and to support the outsourced airframe maintenance activities.
The operating margin stood at 3.1%, which is 1.3 point lower than in 2023.
Post-quarter Air France and Airbus have signed the agreements to establish a joint venture for the provision on a worldwide basis of Airbus A350 component maintenance services (supply chain management, repairs, and creation of a worldwide pool of aircraft components).
AIR FRANCE - KLM - HALF YEAR REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
8
- FIRST HALF YEAR ACTIVITYActivity
The cooperation would take the form of a 50-50 joint venture between Air France and Airbus and involve the transfer of their A350 component support including aircraft components assets belonging to both partners into the joint venture's pool. The implementation of this JV is in line with all compliance requirements and subject to the approval by all relevant authorities. The closing is therefore expected end 2024, or early 2025.
1.1.3 The Fleet
At June 30, 2024, the Air France-KLM Group's fleet comprised 564 aircraft, of which 554 were in revenue service compared with, respectively, 551 and 541 aircraft at December 31, 2023.
The main operational fleet consisted of 458 aircraft (443 aircraft at December 31, 2023), of which 183 were long-haul aircraft (177 at December 31, 2023), 6 were cargo aircraft (6 aircraft at December 31, 2023) and 269 were medium-haul aircraft (260 at December 31, 2023) including 124 aircraft in the Transavia Group fleet (115 aircraft at December 31, 2023).
The regional fleet in operation comprised 96 aircraft (98 at December 31, 2023).
At June 30, 2024, the average age of the aircraft in the operational fleet was 12,3 years, of which 12,7 years for the long- haul fleet, 12,5 years for the medium-haul fleet, 21,3 years for the cargo fleet and 10,1 years for the regional fleet compared with 12,2 years at December 31, 2023, of which 12,6 for the long-haul fleet, 12,8 for the medium-haul fleet, 20,8 for the cargo fleet and 9,5 for the regional fleet.
At June 30, 2024, 36,5% of the total Group fleet was fully owned (36,5% at December 31, 2023), 12,6% was under finance lease (12,7% at December 31, 2023), and 50,9% under operating lease (50,8% at December 31, 2023).
There were firm orders outstanding for 200 aircraft at June 30, 2024, operational lease excluded, after deliveries of 10 owned aircraft. Options stood at 156 aircraft (168 at December 31, 2023).
The fleet comprise 129 new generation aircraft, 23,2% of its fleet.
Deliveries
Change in the Air France-KLM
December 31,
during the
Option
Group's order book⁽¹⁾
2023
period
New orders
conversions
June 30, 2024
Main fleet
210
10
200
Regional fleet
TOTAL
210
10
200
(1) Excluding operating leases.
Exercize
Options
Change in the Air France-KLM
December 31,
during the
cancelled or
Group's option portfolio⁽¹⁾
2023
period
expired
New options
June 30, 2024
Main fleet
168
12
156
Regional fleet
TOTAL
168
12
156
- Excluding operating leases. Purchase rights included
Fleet management
Air France - KLM is pursuing an active policy of renewing and modernizing its fleet, thus contributing to improving the energy efficiency of its fleet and reducing its environmental footprint..
During the first half of 2024, the Air France Group proceeded for:
- the long-haul, to the delivery of five new A350-900s,
- the medium-haul, to the delivery of four new A220-300s. Two Airbus A319 were sold,
- HOP! to the delivery of an E190 and the sale of one CRJ 1000.
-
Transavia France to the delivery of three A320neos under operational lease, one 737-800 was returned to the
owner.
KLM CityHopper has exited one E190 of its fleet whereas Transavia Netherlands welcomed five A321neos.
The modernization of the fleet will be expressed by the continued growth of the A350 fleet within the Air France-KLM fleet and that of the B787-10s at KLM. The continued growth of the fleets, for Air France, of the A220-300s, and for KLM of the E195-E2, also contributes to this major effort to modernize the fleet and reduce emissions, as well as the first arrivals of the Airbus A320 neos and A321 neos.
AIR FRANCE - KLM - HALF YEAR REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
9
- FIRST HALF YEAR ACTIVITYActivity
The Air France - KLM fleet at June 30, 2024:
KL (incl.
Transavia
AF (incl.
KLC &
Transavia
Netherlan
Fully
Finance
Operating
HOP!)
Martinair)
France
ds
Total
owned
lease
lease
Long-haul
122
65
-
-
187
73
43
71
B777-300
43
16
-
-
59
21
14
24
B777-200
18
15
-
-
33
28
2
3
A350-900
32
-
-
-
32
3
12
17
B787-10
-
10
-
-
10
2
8
-
B787-9
10
13
-
-
23
4
7
12
A380-800
4
-
-
-
4
3
-
1
A330-300
-
5
-
-
5
-
-
5
A330-200
15
6
-
-
21
12
-
9
Medium-haul
105
42
74
50
271
98
10
163
B737-900
-
5
-
-
5
5
-
-
B737-800
-
31
70
40
141
36
7
98
B737-700
-
6
-
4
10
7
-
3
A321
15
-
-
-
15
8
-
7
A320
37
-
-
-
37
4
3
30
A319
11
-
-
-
11
7
-
4
A318
6
-
-
-
6
4
-
2
A220-300
36
-
-
-
36
25
-
11
A320neo
-
-
4
-
4
-
-
4
A321neo
-
-
-
6
6
2
-
4
Regional
36
64
-
-
100
31
18
51
Canadair Jet 1000
1
-
-
-
1
1
-
-
Embraer 190
22
29
-
-
51
17
4
30
Embraer 175
-
17
-
-
17
3
14
-
Embraer 170
13
-
-
-
13
10
-
3
Embraer 195 E2
-
18
-
-
18
-
-
18
Cargo
2
4
-
-
6
4
-
2
B747-400BCF
-
1
-
-
1
1
-
-
B747-400ERF
-
3
-
-
3
3
-
-
B777-F
2
-
-
-
2
-
-
2
TOTAL AF-KLM
265
175
74
50
564
206
71
287
AIR FRANCE - KLM - HALF YEAR REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
10
