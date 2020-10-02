Log in
AIR FRANCE-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Air France KLM : KLM chief says more job cuts expected if COVID crisis persists

Air France KLM : KLM chief says more job cuts expected if COVID crisis persists

10/02/2020 | 11:18am EDT

AMSTERDAM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France-KLM, will likely have to cut more jobs than the thousands of layoffs already announced due to the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive Pieter Elbers said in a message to his staff.

Elbers warned that COVID-19 will limit flights more extensively than the 20-25% drop it had anticipated for next year.

"We now expect even lower production, which ultimately means we need fewer people," Elbers said in his message, seen by Reuters.

"Another 10% drop in production (so 30-35% down from 2019) would mean around another 1,500 jobs less."

KLM on Thursday submitted a restructuring plan to the Dutch state, a condition of the 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) package in aid it is receiving to avoid bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

KLM said it would cut costs by 15%, as well as reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by 2030. KLM is cutting its workforce by 20%, including 4,500 jobs this year. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials
Sales 2020 12 363 M 14 484 M 14 484 M
Net income 2020 -5 379 M -6 302 M -6 302 M
Net Debt 2020 12 108 M 14 185 M 14 185 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 250 M 1 468 M 1 465 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 82 532
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,16 €
Last Close Price 2,93 €
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -82,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-70.53%1 468
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.82%19 757
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.05%15 264
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.90%13 386
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-20.23%11 747
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.97%10 361
