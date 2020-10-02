Air France KLM : KLM chief says more job cuts expected if COVID crisis persists

AMSTERDAM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of airline
group Air France-KLM, will likely have to cut more
jobs than the thousands of layoffs already announced due to the
coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive Pieter Elbers said in
a message to his staff.
Elbers warned that COVID-19 will limit flights more
extensively than the 20-25% drop it had anticipated for next
year.
"We now expect even lower production, which ultimately means
we need fewer people," Elbers said in his message, seen by
Reuters.
"Another 10% drop in production (so 30-35% down from 2019)
would mean around another 1,500 jobs less."
KLM on Thursday submitted a restructuring plan to the Dutch
state, a condition of the 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) package
in aid it is receiving to avoid bankruptcy amid the COVID-19
pandemic.
KLM said it would cut costs by 15%, as well as reduce carbon
dioxide emissions by 50% by 2030. KLM is cutting its workforce
by 20%, including 4,500 jobs this year.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)