Air France-KLM Orders Airbus Passenger, Freighter Aircraft

By Mauro Orru

Air France-KLM ordered three Airbus SE A350-900 passenger aircraft for Air France and four A350F full freighter aircraft to be operated by Martinair on behalf of KLM Cargo as the Franco-Dutch airline group pushes to modernize its fleet and reduce carbon emission.

The group said Friday that the A350-900 passenger aircraft would be based at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, bringing Air France's A350-900 fleet to 41. Deliveries for the A350s, which will replace previous-generation aircraft, are slated for 2024.

The A350F full freighter aircraft will be based at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, with deliveries to Martinair expected as of the second half of 2026.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

