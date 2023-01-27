Advanced search
2023-01-27
1.627 EUR   +0.49%
Air France-KLM Orders Airbus Passenger, Freighter Aircraft

01/27/2023
By Mauro Orru


Air France-KLM ordered three Airbus SE A350-900 passenger aircraft for Air France and four A350F full freighter aircraft to be operated by Martinair on behalf of KLM Cargo as the Franco-Dutch airline group pushes to modernize its fleet and reduce carbon emission.

The group said Friday that the A350-900 passenger aircraft would be based at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, bringing Air France's A350-900 fleet to 41. Deliveries for the A350s, which will replace previous-generation aircraft, are slated for 2024.

The A350F full freighter aircraft will be based at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, with deliveries to Martinair expected as of the second half of 2026.

Financial details weren't disclosed.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0404ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.49% 1.627 Real-time Quote.31.52%
AIRBUS SE -1.54% 119.06 Real-time Quote.8.94%
Financials
Sales 2022 25 661 M 27 847 M 27 847 M
Net income 2022 196 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2022 7 942 M 8 619 M 8 619 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 160 M 4 514 M 4 514 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 72 439
Free-Float 47,1%
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM31.52%4 514
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.14%29 326
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.19.35%25 204
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.50%22 897
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC26.95%19 224
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.24%18 919