Stock AF AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM

Equities

AF

FR001400J770

Airlines

Real-time Euronext Paris
 04:52:20 2024-01-05 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
12.79 EUR -2.07% Intraday chart for Air France-KLM -5.74% -5.83%
10:22am AIR FRANCE-KLM : Paris 2024 Olympics: unclear benefits for Air France Alphavalue
Jan. 03 AIR FRANCE-KLM : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating ZD
Latest news about Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM : Paris 2024 Olympics: unclear benefits for Air France Alphavalue
AIR FRANCE-KLM : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating ZD
Lufthansa still hasn't taken off
European Union Court Rescinds Approval of French State Aid for Air France-KLM MT
Air France: takes note of EU General Court ruling CF
Storm disrupted operations at Frankfurt Airport DP
Air France-KLM : successful employee shareholding offer CF
Air France-KLM: new routes for summer 2024 CF
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has capacity for 483,000 flights in 2024 RE
Government stakes in European companies RE
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 20.12.2023 - 15:15 DP
Ryanair: welcomes court ruling on state aid CF
EU court sides with Ryanair over Air France-KLM state aid AN
EU Court annuls EU's 2020 approval for for Air France COVID-19 state aid granted by France RE
Association criticizes plans for higher ticket tax on passenger flights DP
KLM Defends Right to Advertise Sustainability Efforts in Dutch Court MT
Air France-KLM's Transavia Airlines Receives First Airbus A321neo MT
Airbus: first A321neo leased to Transavia CF
KLM defends advertisements in Dutch court, denies 'greenwashing' RE
AIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS keeps its Buy rating ZD
Airlines in demand - UBS optimism even pulls Lufthansa along DP
AIR FRANCE-KLM : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating ZD
Environmental Group Takes Legal Action Against KLM's Green Claims MT
KLM in Dutch court to answer 'greenwashing' allegation RE
Dutch Schiphol airport plans 460,000 flights for 2024 -document RE

Chart Air France-KLM

Chart Air France-KLM
Company Profile

Air France-KLM is one of the world's leading airline companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger and freight transportation (86.2%): 65 million people and 0.9 Mt of merchandise transported in 2022; - low-cost passenger transportation (8.4%; Transavia): 18.3 million people transported; - maintenance services (5.3%); - other (0.1%). At the end of 2022, the group had a fleet of 522 aircraft (including 193 owned and 329 leased) divided between the domestic fleets of Air France (251), KLM (211) and Transavia (60).
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Air France-KLM

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
13.06 EUR
Average target price
16.82 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+28.78%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi.
AIR FRANCE-KLM Stock Air France-KLM
-5.62% 3 663 M $
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Stock Delta Air Lines, Inc.
-2.56% 25 102 M $
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Stock Ryanair Holdings plc
-6.08% 22 815 M $
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED Stock Singapore Airlines Limited
-2.59% 19 805 M $
AIR CHINA LIMITED Stock Air China Limited
-4.66% 14 316 M $
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED Stock InterGlobe Aviation Limited
-0.41% 13 891 M $
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
-1.91% 13 275 M $
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Southern Airlines Company Limited
-7.55% 12 431 M $
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
-3.09% 10 451 M $
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI Stock Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+0.66% 10 823 M $
Other Airlines
