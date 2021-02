"We hope that the Court of Justice will overturn the European Commission's approvals of the French and Swedish schemes, to give airlines and consumers a glimmer of hope," it said in a statement.

Ryanair on Wednesday lost its fight against state aid granted to rivals Air France and SAS via national schemes after Europe's second-top court backed EU competition regulators who had allowed the support under loosened rules.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; editing by Jason Neely)