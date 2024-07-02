Air France-KLM: The Goldman Sachs Group below the 5% threshold

July 02, 2024

The Goldman Sachs Group has declared to the AMF that, on June 25, 2024, it crossed below the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Air France-KLM and held, indirectly through the companies it controls, 495,839 Air France-KLM shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 0.19% of the capital and 0.17% of the voting rights of this company.



This threshold crossing is the result of an off-market sale of Air France-KLM shares.



