  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/18 05:32:05 am EDT
4.121 EUR   +4.01%
04:42aAir France-KLM agrees cargo deal with French shipping firm CMA CGM
RE
03:00aShipping Group CMA CGM to Buy Air France-KLM Stake Under Air Cargo Services Partnership
MT
01:51aAir France-KLM and CMA CGM join forces and sign a major long-term strategic partnership in global air cargo
GL
Air France-KLM agrees cargo deal with French shipping firm CMA CGM

05/18/2022 | 04:42am EDT
The logo of CMA-CGM shipping company in Montoir-de-Bretagne

PARIS (Reuters) - French shipping firm CMA CGM will take a stake in Air France-KLM as part of an air cargo partnership, betting on growing demand for flying goods around the world as supply chains remain snarled in the wake of the pandemic.

CMA CGM will take up to 9% of Air France-KLM, worth about 240 million euros ($252 million) based on Tuesday's closing price, part of a possible capital increase by the airline group for the duration of their partnership that is initially set to run for 10 years, the two companies said.

It will make CMA CGM the fourth biggest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data, and mirrors a similar initiative planned by shipping company MSC, which has teamed up with Germany's Lufthansa on a potential bid for Italian airline ITA Airways.

Air France-KLM shares rose 3.5% in early trade, making it a top performer on the Paris SBF-120 equity index.

Marseille-based CMA CGM, one of the world's largest container shipping lines, established an air cargo division last year as part of a push to develop non-maritime logistics.

Surging profits for ocean shipping, linked to high freight rates since the COVID-19 pandemic, have allowed CMA CGM and other shippers to invest in other forms of transport to add resilience to global supply chains and protect against a downturn.

CMA CGM, privately controlled by the Saade family, acquired auto transport company Gefco last month that had been co-owned by Russian Railways (RZD) and carmaker Stellantis.

Air France-KLM and CMA CGM said their partnership was expected to generate "significant revenue synergies" and said they had a "strong ambition to invest and grow sustainably" in the air freight market. They will also pool their global sales resources.

ING analysts welcomed the deal, which will help the French carrier capitalise on a part of the business that was not very profitable before the pandemic. Combining forces with CMA gives it "material" market share, they said in a note.

The partnership with Air France-KLM covers a combined fleet of 10 full-freighter aircraft including four at CMA CGM Air Cargo and six at Air France-KLM. Together, they also have 12 aircraft on order.

It also covers Air France-KLM's belly aircraft capacity, covering freight carried in the airline group's more than 160 long-haul passenger aircraft.

Air France-KLM competes in the cargo market with European carriers including Lufthansa and freight specialist Cargolux, as well as major Gulf and Asian carriers.

The separate networks of Air France, KLM and Martinair - a subsidiary of the group - rank the group around eighth in the global league table of cargo airlines by traffic, according to International Air Transport Association statistics.

Air France-KLM's main shareholders, which include the French and Dutch governments, supported CMA CGM gaining a board seat at the company's next board meeting on May 24, the partners said.

The tie-up is subject to anti-trust approval. The final size of CMA's stake will be determined by the airline's planned capital increase worth up to 4 billion euro.

In a recent example of how COVID lockdowns are spurring companies to use air for speedier deliveries, General Electric's healthcare unit flew dye used for medical scans and tests to help combat U.S. shortages caused by the suspension of its Shanghai factory.

Nestle is also flying baby formula supplies from Europe to restock U.S. supermarket shelves due to a shortage there.

($1 = 0.9510 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Gus Trompiz; Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam and Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by Josephine Mason and Jason Neely)

By Tim Hepher and Gus Trompiz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 4.01% 4.121 Real-time Quote.2.35%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -0.10% 6.815 Delayed Quote.10.47%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 0.10% 124.3 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.87% 13.856 Real-time Quote.-17.65%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.99% 13.862 Delayed Quote.-17.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 23 114 M 24 346 M 24 346 M
Net income 2022 -571 M -602 M -602 M
Net Debt 2022 10 260 M 10 806 M 10 806 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 541 M 2 677 M 2 677 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 71 289
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,96 €
Average target price 3,48 €
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM2.35%2 677
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.20%26 104
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.90%16 784
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.70%15 904
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.29%15 347
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.13%13 740