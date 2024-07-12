Air France-KLM: closer collaboration with SAS

Air France-KLM announced on Friday its intention to deepen its partnership with SAS, notably through the signature of code-share agreements.



From September 1, Air France and KLM customers will have access to 33 destinations in Northern Europe via the Scandinavian carrier's hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.



In the opposite direction, SAS customers will have access to 33 European destinations via the Air France and KLM hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol.



Intercontinental destinations are due to be added in the near future.



The interline marketing agreement will cover the European network of Air France, KLM and SAS, the latter being due to officially join the SkyTeam alliance, of which Air France-KLM is a founding member.



Members of Flying Blue and Eurobonus, the Air France-KLM and SAS frequent flyer programs, will also be able to earn and spend miles and points on all flights taken from September 1.



Eligible members of the EuroBonus program will also benefit from services and advantages reserved for SkyTeam alliance members, starting with access to airport lounges.



Today's agreement follows last year's recapitalization of SAS, which was accompanied by commercial cooperation between the two groups.



Through this collaboration, Air France-KLM will be able to take a minority stake of up to 19.9% in SAS.



