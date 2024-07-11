Air France-KLM: code-share & marketing agreements with SAS

July 11, 2024 at 11:00 am EDT Share

Air France-KLM and SAS announce that they have signed code-share and interline marketing agreements covering flights operated by Air France, KLM and SAS.



The agreements also provide for reciprocal loyalty program benefits.



They will come into effect on September 1, 2024, the date on which SAS officially joins the SkyTeam alliance, of which Air France-KLM is a founding member.



The code-share agreement will apply to a wide range of European destinations, with intercontinental destinations to be added shortly.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.