Air France-KLM: code-share & marketing agreements with SAS
The agreements also provide for reciprocal loyalty program benefits.
They will come into effect on September 1, 2024, the date on which SAS officially joins the SkyTeam alliance, of which Air France-KLM is a founding member.
The code-share agreement will apply to a wide range of European destinations, with intercontinental destinations to be added shortly.
