Air France-KLM: development of cooperation with CMA CGM

Air France-KLM and CMA CGM have announced a change in their commercial cooperation in the cargo sector.



Air France-KLM and CMA CGM have opened discussions on new terms and conditions for a commercial relationship in which each group would operate independently from March 31, 2024.



Both groups remain committed to working together, so that cargo customers can continue to benefit from each other's networks.



The parties have agreed to modify the lock-up clause for CMA CGM's shares in Air France-KLM, which will now be effective until February 28, 2025.



The parties have agreed that CMA CGM will leave the Air France-KLM Board of Directors on March 31, 2024.



