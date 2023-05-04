Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:37 2023-05-04 am EDT
1.497 EUR   -2.82%
03:27pAir France-KLM in talks with Apollo over 500 million euro cash injection
RE
03:10pAir France-KLM enters into exclusive discussions with Apollo Global Management for a 500 million financing into an affiliate owning Engineering and Maintenance (MRO) assets
GL
09:53aAir France Klm : Document AMF CP. 2023E898414
PU
Air France-KLM enters into exclusive discussions with Apollo Global Management for a 500 million financing into an affiliate owning Engineering and Maintenance (MRO) assets

05/04/2023 | 03:10pm EDT
Paris, 4 May 2023

Air France-KLM enters into exclusive discussions with Apollo Global Management for a 500 million financing into an affiliate owning Engineering and Maintenance (MRO) assets

  • Further step towards the reinforcement of Group’s equity
  • Financing proceeds to be allocated to General Corporate Purposes

On the occasion of its Full Year 2022 results presentation, Air France-KLM announced its intention to pursue further balance sheet strengthening measures. The Group announces today that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Apollo Global Management regarding the potential financing of €500 million of a dedicated operating affiliate of Air France, owning a pool of assets of Air France dedicated to its Engineering and Maintenance Activity (spare components). The proceeds of the transaction would be allocated to General Corporate Purposes.

This financing would be non-dilutive, structured through a quasi-equity financing instrument, similar to the one raised by Air France on a pool of spare engines in July 2022.

The contemplated structure related to this financing would involve no change on operational and social aspects. Therefore, there would be no change in the way to use the spare components, and no impact on Air France or Air France-KLM employees contracts.

The instrument would be qualified as equity under IFRS, hence strengthening Air France-KLM’s and Air France’s balance sheet.

Investor Relations                                                        

Michiel Klinkers                             Marouane Mami                                                            

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com        mamami@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 29 477 M 32 436 M 32 436 M
Net income 2023 798 M 878 M 878 M
Net Debt 2023 7 106 M 7 820 M 7 820 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,13x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 846 M 4 232 M 4 232 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 68 568
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1,54 €
Average target price 1,97 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Pierre-Olivier Bandet Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM25.14%4 376
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.97%28 398
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.72%21 944
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.86%21 936
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.11%18 770
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.87%18 354
