(Reuters) - Air France KLM said on Monday it was experiencing pressure on projected unit revenues for the summer season due to the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

The airline expects a negative impact of between 160 million and 180 million euros ($172 million and 194 million) on its unit revenues from June to August, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9284 euros)

