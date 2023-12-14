LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM on Thursday forecast a pick up in operating margin for 2026-28 ahead of an investor day in Paris, predicting results would improve by 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) over the next five years.

The company said its operating margin would reach 8% or more in 2026-2028, up from its 2024-26 target of 7-8%.

That would be driven by cost reductions and an improvement in cash flow, the airline said in a statement. It also confirmed its target for sustainable aviation fuel use by 2030.

European airlines have reported strong results in recent quarters on the back of robust post-pandemic travel demand that has withstood economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability.

"We are now well positioned to accelerate further and capture the full potential of our Group's assets to deliver sustained and more profitable growth," said Chief Executive Ben Smith.

The airline added that it would continue to invest in fleet renewal while confirming its outlook for 2024-26, with expected expenditure of 3-3.5 billion euros per year in that period, and up to 3.8 billion in 2027-28.

($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)