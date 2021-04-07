Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air France KLM : 01. UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020

04/07/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

MESSAGE FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

2

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

4

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR AFR

6

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BEGINNING OF

THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

9

1

PRESENTATION OF THE

13

AIR FRANCE - KLM GROUP

AFR

1.1

Market and environment

14

1.2

Strategic outlook

18

1.3

Activities in 2020

23

1.4

The Air France - KLM Group fleet

42

2

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

47

REPORT

AFR

2.1

Composition of the Board of Directors

48

2.2

Organization and functioning of the Board of

Directors

72

2.3

Activities and functioning of the Board of

Directors and its Committees

81

2.4 Summary table of the AFEP-MEDEF Code's comply or explain recommendations not

applied

92

2.5

Compensation of the company officers

93

2.6

CEO Committee

115

2.7

Group Executive Committee

116

2.8

Share capital and shareholder structure

117

3

RISKS AND RISK MANAGEMENT AFR

131

3.1

Risk factors

132

3.2

Enterprise risk management

151

3.3

Organization and functioning of internal

control

153

5

FINANCIAL REPORT AFR

235

5.1

Investments and financing

236

5.2

Comments on the financial statements

238

5.3

Key financial indicators

242

5.4

Subsequent events and outlook for 2021

245

5.5

Consolidated financial statements

246

5.6

Notes to the consolidated financial

statements

253

5.7

Statutory auditors' report on the

consolidated financial statements

340

5.8

Statutory financial statements

347

5.9

Five‑year results summary

361

5.10 Statutory Auditors' report on the financial

statements

362

5.11

Statutory Auditors' Special Report on

Related-Party Agreements

367

6

OTHER INFORMATION

371

6.1

History

372

6.2

General information

374

6.3 Information on the agreements concluded in connection with the business combination

between Air France and KLM

375

6.4 Legislative and regulatory environment for

the air transport industry

377

6.5 Information and control AFR

380

4

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

7

GLOSSARIES AND TABLES OF

- EXTRA-FINANCIAL

161

CONCORDANCE

383

PERFORMANCE STATEMENT

Air transport glossary

384

4.1

Creating long‑term value for all our

Financial glossary

387

stakeholders AFR

162

Table of concordance for the Universal

4.2

Human resources

170

Registration Document

388

4.3

Environmental impact

189

Information included by reference

391

4.4

Customer trust

212

Table of concordance for the Annual

4.5

Ethics and compliance

218

Financial Report

392

4.6

Societal value

222

4.7 Report by one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as Independent Third Party,

on the consolidated non‑financial statement 231

The components of the

Annual Financial Report are identified

in the index by the following pictogram AFR

UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT 2020

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

AIR FRANCE - KLM

GROUP PROFILE

In its principal businesses of passenger and cargo transportation, low-cost operations and aircraft maintenance, Air France - KLM is a leading global player.

The Document d'enregistrement universel was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 7, 2021, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017‑1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.

The Document d'enregistrement universel may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or the admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Document d'enregistrement universel. The resulting whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017‑1129.

The Document d'enregistrement universel including the Rapport financier annuel is a reproduction of the official version of the Document d'enregistrement universel including the Rapport financier annuel which was established in xHTML and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on April 7, 2021.

This Universal Registration Document is an unofficial translation of the Document d'enregistrement universel.

In the event of any ambiguity or discrepancy between this unofficial translation and the Document d'enregistrement universel, the French version shall prevail.

2020 Universal Registration Document - Air France - KLM

1

﻿

﻿

MESSAGE FROM THE CHIEF

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Dear Shareholders,

2020 was undoubtedly a difficult year for all of us, on both a professional and a personal level. The Covid‑19 pandemic continues to disrupt our lives. In its long history, this is the most severe crisis ever experienced by Air France - KLM and by the airline industry as a whole. Our 2020 financial results confirmed this.

As the crisis developed, Air France, KLM, Transavia, HOP! and KLM Cityhopper demonstrated their strategic national and European importance, which has been our true strength since our creation. We repatriated our fellow French, Dutch and European citizens, reuniting them with friends and family. Our Cargo teams continue to transport medical equipment and vaccines to combat the epidemic. We have maintained vital links for people, trade and economies.

Fromthebeginningofthecrisis,weworked closely with our two main shareholders, the French and Dutch governments, to obtain their financial support to help us weather the effects of an extraordinary crisis. With this support comes a major responsibility:thatofachievingasuccessful transformation to return to an adequate level of profitability while accelerating our transition towards a sustainable aviation model.

We have defined a clear strategy for the Air France - KLM Group to adapt to a changed world, with one sole objective: return to our path towards leadership. Right from the start, we implemented the decisive actions vital to our survival from this crisis: very strict cost control, a reduction in CAPEX, the early phase‑out of the Boeing 747s at KLM and the Airbus A340s and A380s at Air France, the implementationofwagesupportprograms at both Air France and KLM, together with Voluntary Departure Plans for the two companies. In total, more than 200 transformation and operational efficiency projects were launched within the Group and the airlines in 2020.

  • IN A SECTOR THAT HAS BEEN LEFT REELING,
    IT IS THE AIR FRANCE - KLM GROUP OF TOMORROW THAT WE MUST BUILD AS OF TODAY.''

2 Air France - KLM- 2020 Universal Registration Document

TheAirFrance-KLMGrouphasuniqueand undeniableassetstohelptraversethiscrisis: our people with proven professionalism and expertise, the dual strategic and powerful hubs of Paris-Roissy Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol, three historic and highly‑differentiated brands with Air France, KLM and Transavia, and an extensive and diversified network of destinations which contributes to the performance of the Group's airlines.

In a sector that has been left reeling, it is the Air France - KLM Group of tomorrow that we must build as of today. Customer expectationswillbedifferentwithagreater focus on the environmental and societal responsibility, on the health and safety, which has gradually become part of our everyday practice, and an increased need for commercial flexibility.

Air France - KLM is also committed to playing a pioneering role in sustainable aviation, in both the ground and flight operations. The Group is redoubling its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint and achieve its target of a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030. In particular, it is contributing to the establishment of a sustainable biofuel industry for aviation.

Aviationwillcontinuetoplayamajorrolein theyearstocome.Ihaveeveryconfidence in our ability to rise to the challenges of our industry. Air France - KLM's 76,000 employees are fully committed to making our Group a leader in European aviation.

﻿

﻿

AIR FRANCE-KLM IN 2020

34

MILLION

PASSENGERS

900k

TONS OF CARGO

546

AIRCRAFT

300

Benjamin Smith

ChiefExecutiveOfficerofAirFrance-KLM

DESTINATIONS

116

COUNTRIES SERVED

2,800

AIRCRAFT MAINTAINED FOR 200 AIRLINE CUSTOMERS

2020 Universal Registration Document - Air France - KLM

3

Disclaimer

Air France-KLM SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 18:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
02:10pAIR FRANCE KLM  : 01. universal registration document 2020
PU
01:22pAIR FRANCE KLM  : Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
PU
10:12aAIRBUS  : France will continue massive support for air transport sector -finance..
RE
03:33aRYANAIR  : Says French State Bailout of Air France-KLM Will Harm Competition
MT
04/06U.K. Carriers Push Air Bridge to U.S. Amid Vaccination Success
DJ
04/06AIR FRANCE KLM  : Ryanair says Air France bailout to damage competition for deca..
RE
04/06AIR FRANCE KLM  : EU approves $4.7 billion in state aid to carrier Air France
AQ
04/06AIR FRANCE-KLM  : Credit Suisse remains a Sell rating
MD
04/06AIR FRANCE-KLM  : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/06AIR FRANCE KLM  : Dutch government says accepts dilution of Air France-KLM stake
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 775 M 12 804 M 12 804 M
Net income 2020 -7 026 M -8 349 M -8 349 M
Net Debt 2020 12 862 M 15 284 M 15 284 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 231 M 2 654 M 2 651 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 76 900
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,49 €
Last Close Price 5,22 €
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target -33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -98,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM1.95%2 643
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.28.45%32 846
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.28%22 647
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.37.53%19 246
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.15%17 460
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.34.36%14 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ