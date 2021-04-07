Air France KLM : 01. UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020
04/07/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020
INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
MESSAGE FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
2
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
4
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR AFR
6
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BEGINNING OF
THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR
9
1
PRESENTATION OF THE
13
AIR FRANCE - KLM GROUP
AFR
1.1
Market and environment
14
1.2
Strategic outlook
18
1.3
Activities in 2020
23
1.4
The Air France - KLM Group fleet
42
2
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
47
REPORT
AFR
2.1
Composition of the Board of Directors
48
2.2
Organization and functioning of the Board of
Directors
72
2.3
Activities and functioning of the Board of
Directors and its Committees
81
2.4 Summary table of the AFEP-MEDEF Code's comply or explain recommendations not
applied
92
2.5
Compensation of the company officers
93
2.6
CEO Committee
115
2.7
Group Executive Committee
116
2.8
Share capital and shareholder structure
117
3
RISKS AND RISK MANAGEMENT AFR
131
3.1
Risk factors
132
3.2
Enterprise risk management
151
3.3
Organization and functioning of internal
control
153
5
FINANCIAL REPORT AFR
235
5.1
Investments and financing
236
5.2
Comments on the financial statements
238
5.3
Key financial indicators
242
5.4
Subsequent events and outlook for 2021
245
5.5
Consolidated financial statements
246
5.6
Notes to the consolidated financial
statements
253
5.7
Statutory auditors' report on the
consolidated financial statements
340
5.8
Statutory financial statements
347
5.9
Five‑year results summary
361
5.10 Statutory Auditors' report on the financial
statements
362
5.11
Statutory Auditors' Special Report on
Related-Party Agreements
367
6
OTHER INFORMATION
371
6.1
History
372
6.2
General information
374
6.3 Information on the agreements concluded in connection with the business combination
between Air France and KLM
375
6.4 Legislative and regulatory environment for
the air transport industry
377
6.5 Information and control AFR
380
4
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
7
GLOSSARIES AND TABLES OF
- EXTRA-FINANCIAL
161
CONCORDANCE
383
PERFORMANCE STATEMENT
Air transport glossary
384
4.1
Creating long‑term value for all our
Financial glossary
387
stakeholders AFR
162
Table of concordance for the Universal
4.2
Human resources
170
Registration Document
388
4.3
Environmental impact
189
Information included by reference
391
4.4
Customer trust
212
Table of concordance for the Annual
4.5
Ethics and compliance
218
Financial Report
392
4.6
Societal value
222
4.7 Report by one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as Independent Third Party,
on the consolidated non‑financial statement 231
The components of the
Annual Financial Report are identified
in the index by the following pictogram AFR
UNIVERSAL
REGISTRATION
DOCUMENT 2020
INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
AIR FRANCE - KLM
GROUP PROFILE
In its principal businesses of passenger and cargo transportation, low-cost operations and aircraft maintenance, Air France - KLM is a leading global player.
The Document d'enregistrement universel was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 7, 2021, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017‑1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.
The Document d'enregistrement universel may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or the admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Document d'enregistrement universel. The resulting whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017‑1129.
The Document d'enregistrement universel including the Rapport financier annuel is a reproduction of the official version of the Document d'enregistrement universel including the Rapport financier annuel which was established in xHTML and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on April 7, 2021.
This Universal Registration Document is an unofficial translation of the Document d'enregistrement universel.
In the event of any ambiguity or discrepancy between this unofficial translation and the Document d'enregistrement universel, the French version shall prevail.
2020 was undoubtedly a difficult year for all of us, on both a professional and a personal level. The Covid‑19 pandemic continues to disrupt our lives. In its long history, this is the most severe crisis ever experienced by Air France - KLM and by the airline industry as a whole. Our 2020 financial results confirmed this.
As the crisis developed, Air France, KLM, Transavia, HOP! and KLM Cityhopper demonstrated their strategic national and European importance, which has been our true strength since our creation. We repatriated our fellow French, Dutch and European citizens, reuniting them with friends and family. Our Cargo teams continue to transport medical equipment and vaccines to combat the epidemic. We have maintained vital links for people, trade and economies.
Fromthebeginningofthecrisis,weworked closely with our two main shareholders, the French and Dutch governments, to obtain their financial support to help us weather the effects of an extraordinary crisis. With this support comes a major responsibility:thatofachievingasuccessful transformation to return to an adequate level of profitability while accelerating our transition towards a sustainable aviation model.
We have defined a clear strategy for the Air France - KLM Group to adapt to a changed world, with one sole objective: return to our path towards leadership. Right from the start, we implemented the decisive actions vital to our survival from this crisis: very strict cost control, a reduction in CAPEX, the early phase‑out of the Boeing 747s at KLM and the Airbus A340s and A380s at Air France, the implementationofwagesupportprograms at both Air France and KLM, together with Voluntary Departure Plans for the two companies. In total, more than 200 transformation and operational efficiency projects were launched within the Group and the airlines in 2020.
IN A SECTOR THAT HAS BEEN LEFT REELING,
IT IS THE AIR FRANCE - KLM GROUP OF TOMORROW THAT WE MUST BUILD AS OF TODAY.''
TheAirFrance-KLMGrouphasuniqueand undeniableassetstohelptraversethiscrisis: our people with proven professionalism and expertise, the dual strategic and powerful hubs of Paris-Roissy Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol, three historic and highly‑differentiated brands with Air France, KLM and Transavia, and an extensive and diversified network of destinations which contributes to the performance of the Group's airlines.
In a sector that has been left reeling, it is the Air France - KLM Group of tomorrow that we must build as of today. Customer expectationswillbedifferentwithagreater focus on the environmental and societal responsibility, on the health and safety, which has gradually become part of our everyday practice, and an increased need for commercial flexibility.
Air France - KLM is also committed to playing a pioneering role in sustainable aviation, in both the ground and flight operations. The Group is redoubling its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint and achieve its target of a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030. In particular, it is contributing to the establishment of a sustainable biofuel industry for aviation.
Aviationwillcontinuetoplayamajorrolein theyearstocome.Ihaveeveryconfidence in our ability to rise to the challenges of our industry. Air France - KLM's 76,000 employees are fully committed to making our Group a leader in European aviation.