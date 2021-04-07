Air France KLM : 01. UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020

UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT 2020

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

AIR FRANCE - KLM

GROUP PROFILE

In its principal businesses of passenger and cargo transportation, low-cost operations and aircraft maintenance, Air France - KLM is a leading global player.

The Document d'enregistrement universel was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 7, 2021, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017‑1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.

The Document d'enregistrement universel may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or the admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Document d'enregistrement universel. The resulting whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017‑1129.

The Document d'enregistrement universel including the Rapport financier annuel is a reproduction of the official version of the Document d'enregistrement universel including the Rapport financier annuel which was established in xHTML and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on April 7, 2021.

This Universal Registration Document is an unofficial translation of the Document d'enregistrement universel.

In the event of any ambiguity or discrepancy between this unofficial translation and the Document d'enregistrement universel, the French version shall prevail.