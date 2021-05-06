Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air France KLM : KLM boss sees no need for further pandemic job cuts, cash infusion

05/06/2021 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chief executive of KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM said on Thursday the company does not expect further pandemic job cuts and does not need an additional cash infusion.

Speaking to reporters after Air France reported a first-quarter operating loss of 1.18 billion euros ($1.42 billion) , Pieter Elbers said KLM remains in talks with the European Union over conditions attached to transforming state loans into equity but its cash position is sufficient for now.

"We now have a size that's adequate for the recovery (expected) in the course of this year," Elbers said.

KLM cut 5,000 jobs in 2020 and an additional 1,000 in January.

The company employed around 30,000 before the pandemic began.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
04:40aAIR FRANCE KLM  : KLM boss sees no need for further pandemic job cuts, cash infu..
RE
03:22aAIR FRANCE KLM  : CFO to Take Same Post at -KLM
MT
02:42aAIR FRANCE KLM  : operating loss widens as European recovery lags
RE
02:40aAIR FRANCE KLM  : operating loss widens as European recovery lags
RE
01:49aAIR FRANCE KLM  : announces that Group CFO Frédéric Gagey will be succeeded by S..
PU
01:45aAIR FRANCE KLM  : KLM announces that Group CFO Frédéric Gagey will be succeeded ..
GL
01:15aAIR FRANCE KLM  : KLM First Quarter 2021 results
GL
05/04Stricken airlines seek lifeline from transatlantic opening
RE
04/30Air France flights to Shanghai suspended from May 10 after COVID cases
RE
04/28STOXX EUROPE 600  : France Plans Vaccine Passports Rollout Amid Travel Arrangeme..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 057 M 16 901 M 16 901 M
Net income 2021 -2 610 M -3 138 M -3 138 M
Net Debt 2021 12 204 M 14 673 M 14 673 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 927 M 3 514 M 3 520 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,67 €
Last Close Price 4,56 €
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target -19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -97,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-10.86%3 514
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.41%28 567
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.51%22 363
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.23.17%17 085
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.33%16 189
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.27.22%14 043