Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air France KLM : Next week crucial for Italy, EU talks over Alitalia - minister

04/11/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Alitalia plane is seen on the tarmac after landing at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel

MILAN (Reuters) - Talks between Italy and the European Commission over the revamp of Alitalia will enter a key phase next week, Italian Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Sunday.

Brussels and Rome have been in negotiations for months over Italy's plan to restructure the airline through the launch of a new, state-owned company called ITA.

The new carrier needs the EU's approval for the government injection of 3 billion euros before it can start operating, but risks missing the summer season as talks are dragging on.

"I think next week will be crucial," Giorgetti said, adding the discussion with EU's competition unit had been difficult.

"There is a tug-of-war with Brussels ... in the name of competition, the EU wants (ITA) to free up as many (airport) slots as possible, but this is not in the interest of the new company," he said during a political debate on the internet.

The EU is requesting ITA gives up as much as half of its airport slots at Milan city airport, drops the brand Alitalia and starts without the handling and the maintenance divisions of the old carrier have triggered criticism in Italy, with trade unions claiming the EU was much tougher with Alitalia than with Air France-KLM and Lufthansa.

"Italy has not bent to the EU ... this is why talks have dragged on," Giorgetti said, acknowledging, however, that Alitalia was loss-making in 2019 while Air France-KLM and Lufthansa were profitable when they were hit by the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.66% 5.398 Real-time Quote.5.43%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -1.49% 11.1 Delayed Quote.2.64%
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
02:00pAIR FRANCE KLM  : Next week crucial for Italy, EU talks over Alitalia - minister
RE
06:08aAIR FRANCE KLM  : French lawmakers approve a ban on short domestic flights
RE
04/09CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES  : Joins $5 Billion Rescue Plan for Air France-KLM
MT
04/08Draghi wants new Italian airline launched before the summer
RE
04/07AIR FRANCE KLM  : 01. universal registration document 2020
PU
04/07AIR FRANCE KLM  : Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
PU
04/07AIRBUS  : France will continue massive support for air transport sector -finance..
RE
04/07RYANAIR  : Says French State Bailout of Air France-KLM Will Harm Competition
MT
04/06U.K. Carriers Push Air Bridge to U.S. Amid Vaccination Success
DJ
04/06AIR FRANCE KLM  : Ryanair says Air France bailout to damage competition for deca..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 577 M 17 346 M 17 346 M
Net income 2021 -2 401 M -2 857 M -2 857 M
Net Debt 2021 12 960 M 15 421 M 15 421 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 307 M 2 742 M 2 745 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,49 €
Last Close Price 5,40 €
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target -35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -98,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM5.43%2 742
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.22.53%31 332
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.52%21 904
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.35.10%18 907
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.84%17 385
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED23.59%14 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ