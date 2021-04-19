Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air France KLM : Success of capital increase Air France-KLM

04/19/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roissy, April 19th 2021

Success of capital increase Air France-KLM

Access to the information

Contact Investisseurs

Contact Presse

Olivier Gall

Michiel Klinkers

Service presse

+33 1 49 89 52 59

+33 1 49 89 52 60

+33 1 41 56 56 00

olgall@airfranceklm.com

michiel.klinkers@klm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Disclaimer

Air France-KLM SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
12:21pCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES  : Air France-KLM may raise more capital in 2021
RE
12:09pAIR FRANCE KLM  : Success of capital increase Air France-KLM
PU
12:07pAIR FRANCE KLM  : Completes $1.25 Billion Capital Increase
MT
11:35aAIR FRANCE KLM  : announces the success of its capital increase
AQ
10:32aAIR FRANCE KLM  : Hints At New Recapitalization in 2021
MT
04:21aAIR FRANCE KLM  : eyes further recapitalisation in 2021 - CEO
RE
04/15AIR FRANCE KLM  : and China Eastern Airlines to reinforce their partnership
AQ
04/14MARKET CHATTER : China Southern Airlines Assessing Options For Airbus A380 Jets
MT
04/14Ryanair loses court challenges to SAS, Finnair state aid in new setbacks
RE
04/13DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Alitalia unions urge Italy's government to abandon EU talk..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 257 M 17 141 M 17 141 M
Net income 2021 -2 579 M -3 101 M -3 101 M
Net Debt 2021 12 721 M 15 295 M 15 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 129 M 2 550 M 2 559 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,72 €
Last Close Price 4,98 €
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target -25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -92,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-2.73%2 550
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.15.99%29 730
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.57%21 621
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.18%18 078
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.18%17 905
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED21.00%14 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ