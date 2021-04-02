Air France KLM : plans board meeting on refinancing, sources say

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - The board of Air France-KLM
is expected to meet on Monday to discuss a
state-backed refinancing plan designed to strengthen its balance
sheet after a year of coronavirus shutdowns, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The airline group, which last year received 10.4 billion
euros ($12.2 billion) in government-backed loans, has been
discussing a multi-stage recapitalisation plan to lighten the
resulting debt load, sources have said.
But the plan, likely to include conversion of a 3
billion-euro French government loan into hybrid instruments, has
been held up by wrangling over European Union demands that Air
France give up Paris-Orly take-off and landing slots as a
condition.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire signalled a
breakthrough in those talks earlier this week, predicting an
agreement within "a matter of days".
Air France-KLM declined to comment on the airline group's
planned board meeting, first reported by Bloomberg.
EU officials had initially demanded a similar number of
slots to the 24 ceded by Germany's Lufthansa in
Frankfurt and Munich in return for its government-backed capital
hike, sources close to the talks have said.
That position drew protests from Air France, its unions and
the government.
France and the Netherlands each own close to 14% of Air
France-KLM, and the Dutch state has held separate EU talks over
converting its 1 billion euro loan to KLM into hybrid debt in
return for slot concessions at Amsterdam-Schiphol.
Converting the government debt will not be enough to right
Air France-KLM's balance sheet, say analysts, who predict a
further dilutive capital increase will follow.
The group told investors it planned to raise "quasi-equity
and equity", after its balance sheet recorded 5.42 billion euros
in negative shareholder equity as of Dec. 31.
($1 = 0.8504 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Gwenaelle
Barzic; Editing by Edmund Blair and Barbara Lewis)