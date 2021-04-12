Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air France KLM : to raise 1 bln euros via share issue

04/12/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - France is bailing out stricken Air France-KLM via a one billion euro share issue that will more than double its stake in the airline to nearly 30% while its Dutch co-owners ruled out taking part in the refinancing, terms of a proposed capital increase showed on Monday.

Air France-KLM said in a statement it had launched a share issue to raise about 988 million euros ($1.2 billion) to strengthen its liquidity and finance its general needs in the context of the COVID-19 crisis.

The new shares will be priced at 4.84 and 5.31 euros apiece.

The French state, which holds 14.3% of the airline's share capital, has committed to subscribe up to a maximum of 65.9% of the capital increase, so as not to hold more than 29.9% of the company's share capital following completion of the operation.

China Eastern Airlines, which holds 8.8%, will subscribe to the issue in order to hold less than 10% of the firm's capital.

The Dutch state, which holds 14.0% of the share capital, has informed the company of its intention not to participate in the capital increase. Delta Air Lines, which holds 8.8% of the share capital, will also not partake.

Air France-KLM said it was not aware of the intentions of its other shareholders in relation to the capital increase.

In a separate statement, the airline said that in the context of China Eastern's participation in the capital increase, both airline groups have decided to extend the scope of their partnership through intensified commercial cooperation and an extended collaboration to non-commercial related activities such as ground services, catering or maintenance.

They will also increase their footprint on the Beijing market, with the Paris-Beijing and Amsterdam-Beijing routes joining the current joint venture between Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines when conditions are satisfied.

Following a codeshare partnership that started in 2000 on the Paris-Shanghai route, China Eastern first took an equity stake in Air France-KLM in 2017. ($1 = 0.8393 euros) (Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.56% 5.314 Real-time Quote.5.43%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -0.18% 5.54 End-of-day quote.18.38%
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
02:12pAIR FRANCE KLM  : to raise 1 bln euros via share issue
RE
01:09pAIR FRANCE KLM  : KLM launches a capital increase
GL
04/11AIR FRANCE KLM  : Next week crucial for Italy, EU talks over Alitalia - minister
RE
04/11AIR FRANCE KLM  : French lawmakers approve a ban on short domestic flights
RE
04/09CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES  : Joins $5 Billion Rescue Plan for Air France-KLM
MT
04/08Draghi wants new Italian airline launched before the summer
RE
04/07AIR FRANCE KLM  : 01. universal registration document 2020
PU
04/07AIR FRANCE KLM  : Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
PU
04/07AIRBUS  : France will continue massive support for air transport sector -finance..
RE
04/07RYANAIR  : Says French State Bailout of Air France-KLM Will Harm Competition
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 577 M 17 364 M 17 364 M
Net income 2021 -2 423 M -2 886 M -2 886 M
Net Debt 2021 12 980 M 15 461 M 15 461 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 307 M 2 749 M 2 748 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,47 €
Last Close Price 5,40 €
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target -35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -98,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM5.43%2 742
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.22.53%31 332
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.52%21 904
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.35.10%18 907
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.31.51%14 333
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED33.64%12 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ