Air France KLM : to raise 1 bln euros via share issue

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - France is bailing out stricken
Air France-KLM via a one billion euro share issue that will more
than double its stake in the airline to nearly 30% while its
Dutch co-owners ruled out taking part in the refinancing, terms
of a proposed capital increase showed on Monday.
Air France-KLM said in a statement it had launched
a share issue to raise about 988 million euros ($1.2 billion) to
strengthen its liquidity and finance its general needs in the
context of the COVID-19 crisis.
The new shares will be priced at 4.84 and 5.31 euros apiece.
The French state, which holds 14.3% of the airline's share
capital, has committed to subscribe up to a maximum of 65.9% of
the capital increase, so as not to hold more than 29.9% of the
company's share capital following completion of the operation.
China Eastern Airlines, which holds 8.8%, will subscribe to
the issue in order to hold less than 10% of the firm's capital.
The Dutch state, which holds 14.0% of the share capital, has
informed the company of its intention not to participate in the
capital increase. Delta Air Lines, which holds 8.8% of the share
capital, will also not partake.
Air France-KLM said it was not aware of the intentions of
its other shareholders in relation to the capital increase.
In a separate statement, the airline said that in the
context of China Eastern's participation in the capital
increase, both airline groups have decided to extend the scope
of their partnership through intensified commercial cooperation
and an extended collaboration to non-commercial related
activities such as ground services, catering or maintenance.
They will also increase their footprint on the Beijing
market, with the Paris-Beijing and Amsterdam-Beijing routes
joining the current joint venture between Air France-KLM and
China Eastern Airlines when conditions are satisfied.
Following a codeshare partnership that started in 2000 on
the Paris-Shanghai route, China Eastern first took an equity
stake in Air France-KLM in 2017.
