Air France-KLM: new partnership with Etihad

November 27, 2023

Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, announce a new partnership between their respective frequent flyer programs, following on from the memorandum of understanding signed between the two airlines in September 2023.



Under this agreement, members of the Flying Blue and Etihad Guest frequent flyer programs will now be able to earn and spend miles on the frequent flyer program of their choice when traveling on Air France, KLM or Etihad.



Thanks to the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year, their customers now have access to over 60 additional destinations worldwide, expanding the opportunities to earn and spend miles. This partnership comes into effect today.



