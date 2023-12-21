Air France-KLM: new routes for summer 2024

December 21, 2023 at 12:16 pm EST Share

Air France announces that it is continuing to diversify its network: during the summer 2024 season (April to October 2024), the airline will offer six additional routes - including three new ones - from its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub.



In summer 2024, Air France's medium-haul network will be enriched by three new destinations, with up to three flights a week to Verona (Italy), one flight a week to Narvik (Norway) and one flight a week to Kalamata (Greece).



Air France will also be extending its service to Tromsø (Norway) during the summer season, which until now has only been operated in winter. Up to two flights a week will be offered from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, operated by Airbus A319.



On long-haul routes, Air France will resume service to Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA) in May, with a daily flight.



Also in the USA, the route between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Raleigh Durham (North Carolina) inaugurated in winter 2023 will be extended and strengthened for summer 2024.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.