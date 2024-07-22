Air France-KLM: plane-train tickets for six Swiss cities
Thanks to SBB/SBB train connections, Air France will be able to link Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Lausanne, Fribourg and Biel/Bienne via Geneva-Cointrin, to Thun and St. Gallen via Zurich-Kloten, and to Berne via these two Swiss airports.
Bookings are already open on airfrance.fr. The company plans to gradually expand its offer by adding further stations in Switzerland and offering this service to customers connecting at Paris-Charles de Gaulle from another flight.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction