Air France-KLM: plane-train tickets for six Swiss cities

July 22, 2024 at 03:47 am EDT

Air France-KLM has announced the addition of the Swiss railroads SBB/CFF to its Air France Smart Connect combined booking system, making it possible to offer combined tickets combining an Air France flight and an SBB/CFF train ticket to/from six cities in Switzerland.



Thanks to SBB/SBB train connections, Air France will be able to link Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Lausanne, Fribourg and Biel/Bienne via Geneva-Cointrin, to Thun and St. Gallen via Zurich-Kloten, and to Berne via these two Swiss airports.



Bookings are already open on airfrance.fr. The company plans to gradually expand its offer by adding further stations in Switzerland and offering this service to customers connecting at Paris-Charles de Gaulle from another flight.



