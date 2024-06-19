Air France-KLM: presents its socio-economic impact

The Air France-KLM Group has published a study outlining its socio-economic impact in France and the Netherlands.



In 2023, the Group generated net income of 0.9 billion euros, with an estimated total economic impact of 48.9 billion euros in France and 21.9 billion euros in the Netherlands.



Every euro invested by the Group generates 3.6 euros in the French economy and 3.4 euros in the Dutch economy.



In France, Air France-KLM's business benefits all regions, particularly the Île-de-France thanks to the Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly hubs. In the Netherlands, KLM's Amsterdam-Schiphol hub supports the economy by connecting the country to 160 global destinations and facilitating exports.



