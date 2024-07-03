AIR FRANCE-KLM : price target lowered by Oddo BHF

Oddo BHF reiterates its 'underperform' rating on Air France-KLM and lowers its target price from 9.5 to 8.5 euros, to reflect its new estimates and the research firm's updated parameters.



Following a warning issued by the Franco-Dutch airline earlier this week, the analyst models an adjusted EBIT of 482 million euros (-34.2%) on second-quarter sales of 8.1 billion.



In our view, the recovery of CASK is a prerequisite for a return to the share price", warns Oddo BHF, for whom Air France-KLM is still trading on unattractive multiples compared with its major peers Lufthansa and IAG.



