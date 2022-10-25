Air France KLM : pushes its sustainability targets forward with major multi-year Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) purchase agreements

July 29, 2022 Second QUARTER 2022 Strong results driven by a spike in demand Second quarter: Positive operating result at 386 million euros

Net income at 324 million euros, showing a 1.8 billion euros improvement compared to the same quarter last year

Positive adjusted operating free cash flow at 1.5 billion euros thanks to positive EBITDA and strong ticket sales. It improved by 1.3 billion euros compared to the same quarter in 2021

The Group has already successfully achieved 2.8 billion euros of equity measures of the up to 4 billion announced last February

Air France-KLM/Air France redeemed 1.6 billion euros of the French State perpetual bonds (including coupon). KLM fully repaid the State backed RCF and direct Dutch State loan amounting for 942 million euros

85% to 90% in the Fourth quarter of 2022

Circa 80% for the Full Year 2022 All indices compared to the respective period of 2019. The capacity for Transavia in Available Seat Kilometers is expected at an index above 100 for the full year and in the third and fourth quarter 2022 compared to 2019. Yield The yield environment should remain high for the rest of 2022 with a strong summer demand resulting in yield levels above 2019. Expected operating result Significantly positive in the third quarter

Positive in 2022, for the first time since 2019 1

Cash As of June 30 2022, the Group has a strong 11.9 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal. Full year 2022 Net Capex spending is estimated at circa 2.5 billion euros, which is 80% fleet & fleet related and 20% IT & Ground related. Air France-KLM made major steps to pave the financial trajectory In February, Air France-KLM announced plans for a set of equity strengthening measures up to 4 billion euros.

Air France-KLM and Apollo have closed on the 28 th July an investment of 500 million euros by Apollo Funds to finance an ad hoc affiliate of Air France owning a pool of spare engines, as per the agreement signed on July 13th. In alignment with the requirement of article 77 bis of the European Commission's "Temporary Framework for State aid recapitalization measures", proceeds from the investment will be used to further redeem outstanding

In the Second quarter 2022, the Air France-KLM Group posted a positive operating result of 386 million euros, up by 1,145 million euros at a constant currency compared to last year, and was driven by an increase of capacity. In parallel, the increase of load factor and yield generated an increase of the unit revenue. Net income amounted to 324 million euros in the Second quarter 2022, an increase of 1.8 billion euros compared to last year. The recognition of tax assets at KLM group for an amount of around 300 million euros supported the positive net income generation. In a challenging cost environment, transformation programs contain the unit cost up 2.4% with 15% capacity below 2019. The unit cost is up 2.4% at a constant fuel price and constant currency versus the Second quarter 2019, with a capacity down by 15%. The ongoing transformation programs enable Air France-KLM to limit the impact of increasing costs such as airport and ATC charges, and the KLM Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) delayed implementation. Compared to June 2019, the number of Full Time Equivalents (FTE's) of Air France excluding Transavia reduced by 16% and by 13% for KLM. Staff costs decreased in the Second quarter by 11% compared to the same quarter in 2019 thanks to FTE reduction and the French government support on wages. Corrected for government support on wages, staff costs decreased by 9%. Business review Network: Significant improvement in operating result Second quarter Half year Network 2022 Change Change 2022 Change Change constant constant currency currency Total revenues (€m) 5,753 +143.5% +137.4% 9,647 +128.6% +123.6% Scheduled revenues (€m) 5,532 +153.0% +145.7% 9,207 +136.1% +130.2% Operating result (€m) 352 +1,006 +1,013 43 +1,758 +1,773 Second quarter 2022 revenues increased by 137.4% at constant currency to 5,753 million euros. The operating result amounted to 352 million euros, a 1,013 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year. Passenger network: Double-digit yield increase on most regions and on both economy and premium cabins Second quarter Half year 2022 Change Change 2022 Change Change Passenger network constant constant currency currency Passengers (thousands) 17,556 +199.9% 29,497 +185.8% Capacity (ASK m) 61,697 +69.4% 114,268 +63.2% Traffic (RPK m) 52,479 +229.4% 91,346 +211.1% Load factor 85.1% +41.3 pt 79.9% +38.0 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 4,835 +229.3% +223.4% 7,818 +214.3% +209.6% Scheduled passenger revenues (€m) 4,732 +239.9% +231.3% 7,610 +223.0% +216.0% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 7.67 +100.7% +95.6% 6.66 +97.9% +93.6% Second quarter 2022, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 69.4% higher than last year and at 82% of 2019 Second quarter level which was in the middle of the Group's guidance provided during the First quarter 2022 results presentation. 3

In response to the rise in fuel prices and other external costs, the Group proceeded to different fare increases during the first half of the year across all long-haul flights. The amount of the increase varies according to destination and class of travel, and applies to flights operated by Air France and KLM. Additionally, the spike in travel demand, the strong performance in Premium cabins, and the solid corporate traffic recovery have all led to a yield above the 2019 level in the second quarter. The Second quarter result is driven by a strong performance of the entire network: North Atlantic: Strong improvement since mid-January driven by the strong traffic recovery, with strong yield due to fare increases and a positive cabin mix. The second quarter showed new bookings outpacing 2019 levels.

mid-January driven by the strong traffic recovery, with strong yield due to fare increases and a positive cabin mix. The second quarter showed new bookings outpacing 2019 levels. Capacity discipline on South America routes combined with a very resilient demand led to a strong yield. Corporate traffic ramped up quickly in the same time.

Asia: The strong yield performance is due to limited capacity and the group continues to observe important differences between the regions. South East Asia and India showed positive dynamic in yield and traffic.

Caribbean & Indian Ocean: The yields improved thanks to successive fare increases and a positive cabin mix effect.

Africa: A strong corporate recovery was observed in all areas. For KLM, the performance was driven by East and South Africa with strong yield increase linked to positive cabin mix and a positive economy yield evolution. For Air France, performance was driven by West and Central African countries with a good steering strategy.

Middle-East: The second quarter performance stayed strong thanks to Dubai, especially on premium cabins and an increased traffic on some routes.

The second quarter performance stayed strong thanks to Dubai, especially on premium cabins and an increased traffic on some routes. Medium-haul: Strong booking dynamic since March. KLM is impacted by operational challenges and restrictions on flight departures from Amsterdam which led to traffic restriction. The yield is above 2019, especially on leisure routes with network capacity constraints and a positive competition environment.

Strong booking dynamic since March. KLM is impacted by operational challenges and restrictions on flight departures from Amsterdam which led to traffic restriction. The yield is above 2019, especially on leisure routes with network capacity constraints and a positive competition environment. Short-haul: The network was able to absorb capacity recovery month over month thanks to business motive dynamism. Yield is above 2019 helped by steering yield initiatives. During the Second quarter, Air France added three Airbus 350-900 and two Airbus A220-300. One B777-200, one Airbus 320, three Airbus 319, two Embraer 170 and five Canadair Jet 1000 were phased out. KLM phased in three Embraer 195 E2. The Group will continue to introduce new generation aircraft to its fleet in order to improve its economic and environmental performance. Cargo: Strong yield increase mitigates traffic impact on Asia trade lanes Second quarter Half year Cargo business 2022 Change Change 2022 Change Change constant constant currency currency Tons (thousands) 236 -13.4% 472 -12.7% Capacity (ATK m) 3,341 +27.4% 6,315 +18.9% Traffic (RTK m) 1,732 -17.2% 3,497 -16.1% Load factor 51.8% -27.9 pt 55.4% -23.1 pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 918 +2.6% -1.1% 1,828 +5.5% +2.2% Scheduled cargo revenues (€m) 801 +0.7% -2.8% 1,597 +3.5% +0.4% Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts ) 23.96 -20.9% -23.7% 25.29 -13.0% -15.5% Compared to the Second quarter 2021, cargo capacity strongly increased by 27.4% in Available Ton Kilometers, mainly due to the increase in worldwide belly capacity, except for Asia. This limited belly capacity to Asia affected the overall traffic which resulted in a traffic decrease of 17.2% and contributed to an overall decrease in load factor by 27.9 points. Yields, however, remain at a consistently high level (+17.4% vs. 2021), leading to a total Second quarter revenue performance at last year's level. 4