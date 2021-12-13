Air France KLM redeems 500 million euros worth of debts from French state loan

Air France-KLM said it had redeemed 500 million euros out of a 4 billion euros bank loan guaranteed by France, and had negotiated to extend the maturity on the overall loan from May 6, 2023 to May 6, 2025.

"As previously disclosed, discussions are ongoing on further capital strengthening measures at Air France-KLM Group level. These measures could include instruments such as the issuance of equity or quasi-equity instruments, depending on market conditions," Air France KLM added in a statement.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)