    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Air France KLM redeems 500 million euros worth of debts from French state loan

12/13/2021 | 01:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Air France KLM Group is pictured on the first Air France airliner's Airbus A350 during a ceremony at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France KLM has redeemed 500 million euros ($564.8 million) from an earlier French state loan that was issued to help the airline cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Monday.

Air France-KLM said it had redeemed 500 million euros out of a 4 billion euros bank loan guaranteed by France, and had negotiated to extend the maturity on the overall loan from May 6, 2023 to May 6, 2025.

"As previously disclosed, discussions are ongoing on further capital strengthening measures at Air France-KLM Group level. These measures could include instruments such as the issuance of equity or quasi-equity instruments, depending on market conditions," Air France KLM added in a statement.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 930 M 15 737 M 15 737 M
Net income 2021 -3 386 M -3 825 M -3 825 M
Net Debt 2021 10 801 M 12 203 M 12 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 531 M 2 864 M 2 859 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 74 415
Free-Float 47,5%
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 3,95 €
Average target price 3,50 €
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-22.93%2 864
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-4.25%24 351
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.43%19 081
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.62%16 492
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%15 722
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.85%14 264