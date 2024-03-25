Paris, March 25, 2024
Air France-KLM repaid €452 million of OCEANE 2026 bonds
Today Air France-KLM announces that it has repaid, at the request of the bondholders, c. €452 million of the outstanding €500 million of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due March 25, 2026 (the "OCEANE 2026", ISIN FR0013410628). This amount is equivalent of c. 25 million of bonds. This early redemption option on March 25, 2024 was part of the terms and conditions of the bonds.
Under definitive terms and conditions prevailing, unless previously exchanged, redeemed, or purchased and cancelled, the remaining outstanding bonds will be redeemed at par on March 25, 2026, or they may also be redeemed prior to maturity at the discretion of the Company under certain conditions.
The number of potential dilutive shares linked to the outstanding OCEANE 2026 has therefore been decreased from 4,966,518 shares to 472,580 shares.
