Air France-KLM: return to positive equity in 2023
The Franco-Dutch airline's sales rose by 13.7% to a record 30 billion euros (+15.1% at constant exchange rates), with group capacity at 93% of 2019 levels and load factor at 87%.
Net debt stood at five billion euros at the end of 2023, representing a year-on-year improvement of 1.3 billion. For 2024, Air France-KLM forecasts a 5% increase in available seat-kilometer capacity (including Transavia).
