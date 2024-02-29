Air France-KLM: return to positive equity in 2023

Air France-KLM reports net income of 0.93 billion euros for 2023, 'enabling a return to positive equity at 0.5 billion for the first time since 2019', with an operating margin of 5.7%, an improvement of 1.2 points.



The Franco-Dutch airline's sales rose by 13.7% to a record 30 billion euros (+15.1% at constant exchange rates), with group capacity at 93% of 2019 levels and load factor at 87%.



Net debt stood at five billion euros at the end of 2023, representing a year-on-year improvement of 1.3 billion. For 2024, Air France-KLM forecasts a 5% increase in available seat-kilometer capacity (including Transavia).



