PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM said on Monday it plans to order 50 Airbus A350 long-haul jets, together with purchase rights for an additional 40 aircraft.

The provisional deal includes both the A350-900 and the larger A350-1000 models, and the aircraft will be delivered between 2026 and 2030, the airline group said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by GV De Clercq)