Air France-KLM : successful employee shareholding offer

December 22, 2023 at 01:28 am EST

Air France-KLM has announced the successful completion of its first worldwide employee shareholding offer, called 'Ensemble pour l'avenir', a capital increase operation reserved for around 75,000 eligible employees, launched in November 2023.



Under this operation, around 17.000 employees from 19 countries, representing almost 22% of the total workforce, subscribed for a total of almost 46.1 million euros, corresponding to the issue of 5,716,256 new shares.



Employee share ownership now stands at just over 3%. This is an encouraging sign that reinforces our determination to successfully implement our global strategy", according to CEO Benjamin Smith.



