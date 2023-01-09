Air France-KLM tests European high-yield debt appetite after anaemic 2022

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Air France SA-KLM
launched a debut sustainability-linked bond worth one billion
euros ($1.07 billion) on Monday, giving the European credit
market its first major high-yield deal.
The French airline launched the sale of an expected
three-year 500 million euro bond and a five-year 500 million
euro bond after holding investor meetings last week. They set
the coupon for each at 7.375% and 8.25%, respectively, down from
earlier indications of 7.75% and 8.5%.
Orders for the three-year bond exceeded 1.4 billion euros
and totalled around 1.3 billion euros for the five-year paper,
according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The bonds are unrated, but are classified as high yield
given their expected coupon. In comparison, the ICE BofA HY
index was quoted at close on Friday at a price of 310 basis
points (bps) for a yield of 7.1%, according to Refinitiv data.
Last week, a number of European investment grade companies
sold debt, trying to make the most of supportive macroeconomic
conditions, after a round of data pointed to an easing in
inflationary pressure in the euro zone.
Investors were expecting a well-known, bellwether credit
name to try its luck with a riskier high-yield debt sale.
“There is a high degree of focus on each primary HY issuance
at the moment, so a successful offering can help build momentum
and kick start the market,” said Jake Keaveny, a partner in
Cahill's Capital Markets & Lending group. Keaveny added there
has also been price tightening in the secondary market, which
could generate a more stable flow of HY issuances and grow the
primary pipeline.
More high yield bonds could come in the weeks ahead, before
the earnings season gets underway.
A steep rise in interest rates in 2022, compounded by market
volatility, meant there was little supply of new European high
yield corporate bonds last year.
Total new bond sales stood at around 20.8 billion euros in
2022, a far cry from 106.3 billion euros sold in 2021, according
to Refinitiv data.
ING credit strategists said in a note on Friday that they
“expect issuance volumes to pick up in 2023 after a particularly
anaemic prior year.”
They expect the rebound will be relatively gradual and total
some 30 billion euros for the full year, well below the recent
yearly averages. But, they said they “choose to view the glass
for 2023 as half full for the European high yield market rather
than half empty after a difficult previous year.”
The iTraxx Europe Crossover index, which
measures the cost of insuring exposure against a basket of
sub-investment grade bonds, was indicated at 415 bps at close on
Monday, nearly 60 bps below where it ended 2022, reflecting
improved market conditions, S&P Global Market Intelligence data
showed.
(Reporting by Chiara Elisei; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Josie
Kao)