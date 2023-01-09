Air France-KLM tests European high-yield debt appetite with sustainability-linked bond

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Air France SA-KLM
sold a debut sustainability-linked bond worth one billion euros
($1.07 billion) on Monday, giving the European credit market its
first major high-yield deal.
The French airline launched the sale of a three-year 500
million euro bond and a five-year 500 million euro bond after
holding investor meetings last week. It set the coupon for the
three-year at 7.25% and the five-year at 8.125%, yielding 7.375%
and 8.25%.
Orders for the three-year bond exceeded 1.4 billion
euros and totalled around 1.3 billion euros for the five-year
paper, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The bonds are unrated, but are classified as high yield
given their coupon. In comparison, the ICE BofA HY index was
quoted at close on Friday at a price of 310 basis points (bps)
for a yield of 7.1%, according to Refinitiv data.
A sustainability-linked bond is a type of instrument
whose financial features are based on whether the company
selling the bond meets sustainability metrics within a certain
timeframe. If the firm fails to meet them, the interest that it
pays on the bond increases.
The Air France-KLM debut bonds form part of the firm’s
Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB) framework, the first one from
the aviation sector. Under it, the group commits to reduce
emission intensity by 10% by 2025 and by 30% by 2030.
The bonds will be partially used to repay the French
State guaranteed senior bank loan that was granted to the group
in May 2020 to help it navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a note published on Monday, Anthropocene Fixed Income
Institute said “the Air France-KLM SLB issuance is a positive
step in towards supporting its climate transition, delivering
greater transparency and a commitment to reducing emissions,
while providing financial benefits for investors.”
Last week, a number of European investment grade companies
sold debt, trying to make the most of supportive macroeconomic
conditions, after a round of data pointed to an easing in
inflationary pressure in the euro zone.
Investors were expecting a well-known, bellwether credit
name to try its luck with a riskier high-yield debt sale.
“There is a high degree of focus on each primary HY issuance
at the moment, so a successful offering can help build momentum
and kick start the market,” said Jake Keaveny, a partner in
Cahill's Capital Markets & Lending group. Keaveny added there
has also been price tightening in the secondary market, which
could generate a more stable flow of high yield issuances and
grow the primary pipeline.
More high yield bonds could come in the weeks ahead, before
the earnings season gets underway.
A steep rise in interest rates in 2022, compounded by market
volatility, resulted in little supply of new European high yield
corporate bonds last year.
Total new bond sales stood at around 20.8 billion euros in
2022, a far cry from 106.3 billion euros sold in 2021, according
to Refinitiv data.
ING credit strategists said in a note on Friday that they
“expect issuance volumes to pick up in 2023 after a particularly
anaemic prior year.”
They expect the rebound will be relatively gradual and total
some 30 billion euros for the full year, well below the recent
yearly averages. But, they said they “choose to view the glass
for 2023 as half full for the European high yield market rather
than half empty after a difficult previous year.”
The iTraxx Europe Crossover index, which
measures the cost of insuring exposure against a basket of
sub-investment grade bonds, was indicated at 415 bps at close on
Monday, nearly 60 bps below where it ended 2022, reflecting
improved market conditions, S&P Global Market Intelligence data
showed.
