Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air France-KLM will need to raise 1 billion - 2 billion euros in 2022 -Les Echos

01/06/2022 | 02:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Air France KLM Group is pictured on the first Air France airliner's Airbus A350 during a ceremony at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers

PARIS (Reuters) -Franco-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM will need to raise additional capital of between 1 billion and 2 billion euros in 2022 to weather the downturn in air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Les Echos reported on Thursday.

The paper reported that this would likely not be the last capital issue as the airline would need another 4 billion to 6 billion euros to remain a top industry player.

The airline has already received more than 14 billion euros ($15.81 billion) in support from the French and Dutch governments since the start of the COVID crisis.

A spokesman for the group could not immediately be reached.

In December, Air France-KLM redeemed 500 million euros ($565 million) from an earlier French state loan issued to help the airline cope with the fallout from the pandemic, and said it could also raise new equity.

($1 = 0.8856 euros)

(Reporting by Richard Lough in Paris;Editing by GV De Clercq and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
02:23pAir France-KLM will need to raise 1 billion - 2 billion euros in 2022 -Les Echos
RE
12:51pAllegiant Air CEO defends new Boeing 737 MAX order
RE
12:44pAir france-klm needs to raise additional 1 bln - 2 bln euros in capital in 2022 - les e..
RE
01/05Allegiant Air buys 50 new Boeing 737 MAX jets in strategy shift
RE
01/05AIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/04U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
RE
2021MarketScreener's predictions for 2022
2021EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Fall on -2-
DJ
2021MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : December 17, 2021
2021Airbus' Recent Jet Order Wins Back Production Increase, Executive Says
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR FRANCE-KLM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 934 M 15 733 M 15 733 M
Net income 2021 -3 381 M -3 817 M -3 817 M
Net Debt 2021 10 805 M 12 200 M 12 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 709 M 3 069 M 3 059 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 74 415
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,32 €
Average target price 3,67 €
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM11.57%3 138
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.07%25 690
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.93%21 516
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.13%18 358
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED4.28%17 317
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.4.57%14 824