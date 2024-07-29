Air France: down, a broker lowers its target
This target still represents a potential upside of 44%.
Although earnings pressure is on the downside, we believe this is largely reflected in the share price," says UBS.
The Group reported net income of €165 million for the second quarter of 2024, down €447 million, with operating margin down 3.1 points to 6.5%, despite sales up 4.3% to €7.95 billion.
Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France, remains confident in the Group's ability to achieve its medium- and long-term objectives.
