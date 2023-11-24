Air France: expands its 'Train + Air' service with SNCF

November 24, 2023 at 06:56 am EST Share

Air France announces that the 'Train + Air' service set up with SNCF Voyageurs, enabling passengers to combine train and air travel in the same reservation, is to be extended.



Eight new routes will be added to the 33 connections to/from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly (via Massy TGV station) previously offered.



These new connections include Aix-en-Provence, Arras, Laval and Lille Flandres to/from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports, as well as Perpignan to/from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.



This network extension brings to 41 the number of INOUI TGV connections offered by Air France as part of the 'Train + Air' service, now available from 22 stations.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.