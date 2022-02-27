Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
02/22 11:35:18 am
4.05 EUR   +7.55%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Air France halts flights from and to Russia - statement

02/27/2022 | 10:25am EST
PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Air France has decided to stop all operations from and to Russia, the company said on Sunday.

"In light of the situation in the region, Air France has decided to suspend flights to and from Russia as well as the overflight of Russian airspace until further notice as from 27 February," its statement said.

The decision will also lead to flights to and from countries such as China and Japan being called off while Air France is studying alternative routes, the statement added. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
