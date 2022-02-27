Air France halts flights from and to Russia - statement

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Air France has decided
to stop all operations from and to Russia, the company said on
Sunday.
"In light of the situation in the region, Air France has
decided to suspend flights to and from Russia as well as the
overflight of Russian airspace until further notice as from 27
February," its statement said.
The decision will also lead to flights to and from countries
such as China and Japan being called off while Air France is
studying alternative routes, the statement added.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel
Editing by Alison Williams)