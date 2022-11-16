Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Air France-KLM
  News
  Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:48 2022-11-16 am EST
1.292 EUR   -7.98%
03:33aAir France issues bonds convertible into shares for 300 million euros
RE
03:32aDutch state did not buy new Air France KLM convertible bonds -statement
RE
03:32aDutch state did not participate in air france klm issuance of co…
RE
Air France issues bonds convertible into shares for 300 million euros

11/16/2022 | 03:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: The first Air France Airbus A350 prepares to take off after a ceremony at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM said on Wednesday it was offering subordinated bonds convertible into new shares for 300 million euros ($312.09 million), sending its shares plummeting.

The bonds, which can also be exchanged with existing Air France shares, will be offered through a placement to qualified investors, the airline said.

Proceeds will be used to repay bonds held by the French state, it said, adding that shipping company and existing Air France investor CMA CGM, which owns a 9% stake, had expressed the intention to participate to the placement pro-rata to its current shareholding.

"The company is not aware of any subscription intention from its other main shareholders," it said.

($1 = 0.9613 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by dDminique Vidalon)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AIR FRANCE-KLM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 079 M 26 054 M 26 054 M
Net income 2022 173 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2022 7 745 M 8 046 M 8 046 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 606 M 3 746 M 3 746 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 66 166
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,40 €
Average target price 1,66 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-28.11%3 746
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED9.22%25 597
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-10.70%22 202
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.21%17 484
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.77%15 456
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.14%15 009