LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Air France has suspended flights to and from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso and Bamako, Mali until August 11, the company said on Monday, after Niger's junta closed its airspace on Sunday.

A spokesperson added that Air France expects there to be longer flight times from sub-Saharan hub airports. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; editing by Jason Neely)