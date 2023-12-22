Air France: takes note of EU General Court ruling

Air France-KLM and Air France take note of the two rulings handed down on December 20, 2023 by the General Court of the European Union annulling a 2020 Commission decision and a 2021 Commission decision approving several state aid measures granted by France during the Covid-19 crisis.



Air France-KLM and Air France will consider whether to lodge an appeal for annulment with the Court of Justice of the European Union.



Air France-KLM recalls that on April 19, 2023, Air France-KLM and Air France complied with and applied all the conditions for exiting from state aid granted under the European Union's Temporary Framework relating to Covid-19," the group said.



