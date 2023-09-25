By Ben Glickman

Air France-KLM said Monday it would purchase 50 Airbus A350 family aircraft to renew the airline's long-haul fleet.

The French airline said it would also have the option to purchase 40 additional aircraft. Deliveries are expected from 2026 to 2030.

The new planes would replace older aircraft, including the Airbus A330 and Boeing 777.

Air France said after the aircraft are delivered the company would operate the largest A350 family aircraft fleet in the world.

The company said the purchase was a step toward reducing its carbon dioxide and noise emissions.

