By Mauro Orru



Airbus and Air France entered into exclusive negotiations aimed at establishing a joint venture to provide A350 component maintenance services, including supply chain management and repairs.

The European plane maker said Monday that the joint venture would help meet growing long-term maintenance demand for the A350, of which there are more than 1,000 aircraft on order and 550 currently in service worldwide.

Airbus and Air France-KLM's Air France will each own 50% of the joint venture, which is expected to be operational by the first half of 2024.

