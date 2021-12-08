Log in
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Airbus takes lead in Dutch KLM jet contest - sources

12/08/2021 | 11:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo pictured at the company's headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse

SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus is closing towards a possible breakthrough at Dutch airline KLM, potentially displacing Boeing as its supplier of medium-haul jets, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The European planemaker has taken the lead in a bid to supply A321neo jets to the Dutch national carrier, beating rival Boeing's 737 MAX, the people said.

Boeing remains in contention to keep its spot as supplier to the group's low-cost carrier Transavia, the people said, asking not to be named. Talks on the widely watched pair of deals could go down to the wire, they cautioned.

Air France-KLM said it had made no decision on a tender announced earlier this year. Airbus and Boeing declined comment.

The Franco-Dutch airline launched a tender earlier this year to renew and expand the medium-haul Boeing 737 fleet at KLM and the French and Dutch operations of Transavia.

Chief Executive Ben Smith has said combined the deal could involve a firm purchase of 80 aircraft with options for another 60 to 80 in what would be the group's biggest single fleet transaction.

Analysts have previously said the competition is Boeing's to lose after a long association with KLM, but Smith stressed in September the group was talking to both major suppliers and holding parallel talks with engine makers.

Factors weighing in Airbus's favour in recent months have included a gradual thawing of relations between French and Dutch arms of the airline group, which have different suppliers, and tensions over recent Boeing 787 delays, the people said.

None of the companies agreed to comment on details of negotiations.

(Reporting by Eric M.Johnson, Tim Hepher; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Evans)

By Eric M. Johnson and Tim Hepher


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 930 M 15 775 M 15 775 M
Net income 2021 -3 386 M -3 834 M -3 834 M
Net Debt 2021 10 801 M 12 231 M 12 231 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 559 M 2 877 M 2 898 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 74 415
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 3,99 €
Average target price 3,50 €
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-22.07%2 877
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.40%24 262
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.20%20 042
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.61%16 508
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.65%15 655
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.0.37%14 056