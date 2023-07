AMSTERDAM, July 4 (Reuters) - Amsterdam Schiphol airport said on Tuesday it would not be able to receive any flights on Wednesday between 0700 and 0900 GMT due to strong winds.

Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest travel hubs, said the situation would lead to cancellations and delays for both incoming and outgoing flights, without giving further details. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Mark Heinrich)