  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-29 am EDT
1.343 EUR   +4.39%
Availability of the 2022 First Half Financial Report
GL
Availability of the 2022 First Half Financial Report
AQ
Availability of the 2021 First Half Financial Report
GL
Availability of the 2022 First Half Financial Report

07/29/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
Paris, July 29th 2022

Availability of the 2022 First Half Financial Report

Air France-KLM’s 2022 First Half Financial Report (January-June 2022) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 29, 2022. The French language version of this document is available in the regulatory conditions and may be consulted in the Results and Regulated information sections of the Air France-KLM website, (www.airfranceklm.com/fr/finance/publications), and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English version of the 2022 First Half financial report is available on the Air France-KLM website (www.airfranceklm.com/finance) in the Results and Regulated information sections.

Investor Relations                                                        

Frédéric Kahane                 Michiel Klinkers                                

33 1 49 89 52 59                         +33 1 49 89 52 60                             

frkahane@airfranceklm.com                        michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Attachment


