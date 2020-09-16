Log in
Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
News 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

British Airways boss says taking drastic action to make it through winter

09/16/2020 | 05:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Split, Croatia

British Airways is having to take every measure possible to make it through the winter because a fear of flying during the pandemic has destroyed any hope of a rapid return to normality, its boss said on Wednesday.

BA CEO Alex Cruz told a parliamentary select committee that the airline was running at 25 to 30% of its normal flight schedule, prompting it to cut thousands of jobs because "fewer flights means fewer people required to actually service them".

"This is the worst crisis that British Airways has gone through in its 100 years of history," he said. "We're still fighting for our own survival.

"We are taking every measure possible to make sure we can actually make it through this winter. We do not see a short-term coming back of our passengers. All the feedback we get ... is still pointing at a slow recovery process."

Britain's leading airline has been heavily criticised by politicians and unions for laying off 13,000 staff and renegotiating the contracts of many of its remaining employees.

It says it has no choice, because it is burning through 20 million pounds a day and straining the finances of parent company IAG which is in the process of raising 2.74 billion euros from shareholders.

Cruz has cut his own pay by around a third. UK-based airlines have benefited from government employment retention schemes and loans, but have not had the kind of industry-specific support deployed in France and Germany to bail out Air France-KLM and Lufthansa.

Cruz said a return to flying had been hampered by the weekly changes to quarantine rules and the lack of a testing system at airports. A two-stage testing system, where passengers are tested on arrival and five days later could remove the need for 14-day quarantines, he said.

"We remain worried with regards to the evolution of the rest of the winter season. People are still afraid of travelling and we are having weekly changes to the quarantine list, we don't have a testing solution yet.

By Sarah Young

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.99% 3.594 Real-time Quote.-63.10%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -1.89% 8.49 Delayed Quote.-47.24%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -1.80% 131.05 Delayed Quote.-67.81%
Financials
Sales 2020 12 743 M 15 121 M 15 121 M
Net income 2020 -5 226 M -6 201 M -6 201 M
Net Debt 2020 12 108 M 14 368 M 14 368 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 565 M 1 854 M 1 857 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 82 532
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,20 €
Last Close Price 3,66 €
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -86,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-63.10%1 854
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-42.70%20 849
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.22%16 183
AIR CHINA LIMITED-25.54%14 296
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.63%12 744
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-7.92%10 884
