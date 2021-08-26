British Airways mulls options for short-haul ops at London's Gatwick

Aug 26 (Reuters) - British Airways is working on options for
its short-haul operations at London's Gatwick airport, seeking
to curb costs in the face of stiff competition and tight
restrictions in its home market.
The company, owned by London-listed IAG, did not
specify what the proposals were, but the Wall Street Journal had
earlier reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/british-airways-considers-new-short-haul-subsidiary-amid-pandemic-strain-11629980183?mod=latest_headlines
that the airline was considering folding the operations into a
new unit.
"We are working with our unions on proposals for a
short-haul operation at Gatwick. We are not prepared to comment
further while this process continues," the airline said in an
e-mailed statement on Thursday.
The pandemic recovery at British Airways, usually IAG's most
profitable airline, has fallen behind the group's Spanish units
Iberia and Vueling as Britain steered through tougher and longer
restrictions than Europe.
IAG itself has adopted a more cautious tone on recovery than
its competitors. In July, the company forecast summer capacity
would rise to just 45% of pre-pandemic levels versus outlooks of
60% to 70% from Air France-KLM, EasyJet and
Ryanair.
