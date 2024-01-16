"Air France-KLM and CMA CGM have begun discussions on new terms and conditions of a commercial relation to operate independently from March 31, 2024 onwards", CMA CGM said in a statement.
|
PARIS (Reuters) - French shipping giant CMA CGM on Tuesday said it would withdraw from its existing commercial agreement with airline Air France-KLM in view of reshaping the partnership.
"Air France-KLM and CMA CGM have begun discussions on new terms and conditions of a commercial relation to operate independently from March 31, 2024 onwards", CMA CGM said in a statement.
